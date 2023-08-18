Report: Eagles' Zech McPhearson Suffered Season-Ending Achilles Injury vs. Browns

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Zech McPhearson suffered a season-ending torn Achilles in Wednesday's preseason game against the Cleveland Browns, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

McPhearson was carted to the locker room in the second quarter of an 18-18 tie after deflecting a pass and trying to chase down the ball.

The Eagles selected McPhearson in the fourth round of the 2021 draft out of Texas Tech.

The 25-year-old, who has mainly served as a special teamer, appeared in 16 games as a rookie, posting one pass breakup and 16 tackles. He followed that up last season with one pass breakup, one sack and 14 tackles in 17 games.

McPhearson was transitioning from outside corner to the slot this summer, and he was in line to be Philadelphia's backup slot corner this year behind veteran Avonte Maddox. His injury could pave the way for players like Mario Goodrich or Josiah Scott to land a spot on the 53-man roster.

The Philadelphia secondary is still in good shape entering the 2023 season with the headliners being Maddox, Darius Slay, James Bradberry, rookies Kelee Ringo and Sydney Brown, Terrell Edmunds and Reed Blankenship.

After falling to the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl last season, the Eagles are hoping to bring a championship back to Philadelphia this year. They have one more preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts before beginning their title quest on Sept. 10 against the New England Patriots.