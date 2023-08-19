Spain vs England: Top Storylines, Odds, Live Stream for Women's World Cup 2023 Final

Spain vs England: Top Storylines, Odds, Live Stream for Women's World Cup 2023 FinalAugust 19, 2023
The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup final could be decided by a crucial lineup decision from either Spain or England.
Both Spain and England are participating in their first World Cup final on Sunday (6 a.m. ET, Fox, FoxSports.com and Fox Sports app). Spain is the slight betting favorite despite England being the reigning European champion and higher-ranked side.
Spain manager Jorge Vilda needs to decide whether or not two-time Ballon d'Or winner Alexia Putellas will start inside Stadium Australia in Sydney.
Putellas is still in the recovery process from a torn ACL and has either come off early in the second half, or used as a substitute throughout the competition.
England receives a boost with Lauren James' return from a two-game suspension. James was the breakout star of the group stage, but since then, the Lionesses' other attackers played into form.
England boss Sarina Wiegman must decide if re-inserting James into the starting lineup, or using her as a substitute is the best approach.
Match Odds
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Money Line
Spain (+165; bet $100 to win $165)
England (+185)
Draw After 90 Minutes (+190)
To Win The World Cup
Spain (-115; bet $115 to win $100)
England (-110)
Over/Under
Over 2.5 Goals (+145)
Under 2.5 Goals (-185)
Will Spain Start Alexia Putellas?
Spain has been better without Putellas in parts of the tournament.
The 29-year-old Barcelona star does not have a goal and only has one assist in Spain's six games.
Jenni Hermoso, Alba Redondo and 19-year-old Salma Paralluelo have been Spain's most impactful attack-minded players. Midfielder Aitana Bonmati provided a boost in attacking situations as well.
Putellas has yet to play 90 minutes since returning from her ACL injury. She lasted 57 minutes in the semifinal against Sweden.
Paralluelo is in better form and she may force her way into the starting lineup after scoring in the quarterfinal and semifinal victories.
Vilda would be making a bold call to place Putellas on the bench to start Sunday's match, but that may be the best move given her fitness. Spain could go to Putellas off the bench around the 60th minute to get the best out of the two-time Ballon d'Or winner.
The argument in favor of Putellas starting is that you want your best players on the field from the start, and if she comes on in the second half, it may be too late for her to make a difference.
If Putellas is ineffective in a starting role, Vilda can go to Paralluelo again off the bench in the super sub role that she has defined as her own throughout the tournament.
The Putellas decision could define Spain's performance in the final, and the same can be said about England's call with James.
Lauren James Returns for England
England's selection problem could be a bit more complicated than Spain's.
James was one of the best players in the competition in the group stage. She produced three goals and three assists.
The 21-year-old missed the last two games because of a red card offense she committed against Nigeria in the round of 16.
Ella Toone slotted into James' spot in the starting XI and scored the opening goal in the semifinal win over Australia.
However, Lauren Hemp and Alessia Russo have been more impactful in front of goal in the last two matches. Hemp and Russo scored a goal each against Colombia and Australia.
Wiegman is obviously keeping Hemp and Russo in the lineup, so she has to decide if Toone is worth staying over James.
James displayed difference-making abilities throughout the group stage, and she could do the same from the start of Sunday's final.
England's decision seems to be easier because of James' tournament form, and her return could give the Lionesses the edge they need to complete the World Cup-Euro double in a 12-month span.
