Spain vs England: Top Storylines, Odds, Live Stream for Women's World Cup 2023 Final

Mark Metcalfe - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup final could be decided by a crucial lineup decision from either Spain or England.

Both Spain and England are participating in their first World Cup final on Sunday (6 a.m. ET, Fox, FoxSports.com and Fox Sports app). Spain is the slight betting favorite despite England being the reigning European champion and higher-ranked side.

Spain manager Jorge Vilda needs to decide whether or not two-time Ballon d'Or winner Alexia Putellas will start inside Stadium Australia in Sydney.

Putellas is still in the recovery process from a torn ACL and has either come off early in the second half, or used as a substitute throughout the competition.

England receives a boost with Lauren James' return from a two-game suspension. James was the breakout star of the group stage, but since then, the Lionesses' other attackers played into form.

England boss Sarina Wiegman must decide if re-inserting James into the starting lineup, or using her as a substitute is the best approach.