Tottenham vs. Manchester United: Top Highlights from 2023 Premier League Match

Julian Finney/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur hosts Manchester United on Saturday in its first home match since Harry Kane signed with Bayern Munich.

Spurs drew 2-2 with Brentford in their opener. While the result wasn't what manager Ange Postecoglou wanted in his Premier League debut, James Maddison's two assists offered plenty in the way of encouragement.

Manchester United, meanwhile, prevailed 1-0 over Wolverhampton Wanderers thanks to a 76th-minute goal from Raphaël Varane. Controversy surrounded the victory, though, as Wolves were denied a penalty from a foul by United goalkeeper André Onana.

Both Spurs and United will be itching to leave Tottenham Hotspur Stadium with three points. Follow along for highlights as the highly anticipated match unfolds.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.