Best Reaction to Sweden's Win vs. Australia in 2023 Women's World Cup

Best Reaction to Sweden's Win vs. Australia in 2023 Women's World CupAugust 19, 2023
Sweden captured third place at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup on Saturday with a 2-0 win over co-host Australia.
The victory handed the Swedes their third third-place finish in the last four World Cups and for their fourth bronze medal in World Cup history.
Sweden have now finished third place at the Women's World Cup more times than any other nation in the tournament's history (4), their fifth top-three finish overall:<br><br>🥉 1991<br>🥈 2003<br>🥉 2011<br>🥉 2019<br>🥉 2023<br><br>Only the USA have finished in the top three more often. 🫡<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FIFAWWC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FIFAWWC</a> <a href="https://t.co/0Ckxl6HNEM">pic.twitter.com/0Ckxl6HNEM</a>
🥉 Congratulations, Sweden! <br><br>🇸🇪 Another fantastic tournament for <a href="https://twitter.com/svenskfotboll?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@svenskfotboll</a>! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FIFAWWC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FIFAWWC</a> <a href="https://t.co/NWxsRK8hD7">pic.twitter.com/NWxsRK8hD7</a>
Sweden's first goal occurred after a controversial penalty call. Australia's Clare Hunt made slight contact with Sweden forward Stina Blackstenius, and after a VAR check, a spot kick was given.
No way that's a penalty for Sweden. Two players running at full speed and one just accidentally touched the heel of the other player. <br><br>Common sense should prevail in such situations.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FIFAWWC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FIFAWWC</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Matildas?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Matildas</a>
Fridolina Rolfo converted the penalty to hand Sweden the lead in the 30th minute.
Sweden doubled its advantage through Kosovare Asllani in the 62nd minute.
🔎 | FOCUS<br><br>Kosovare Asllani v Australia:<br><br>⏱️ 67' played<br>👌 52 touches<br>⚽️ 1 goal<br>🎯 4 shots/2 on target<br>🔑 1 key pass<br>💨 2/4 successful dribbles<br>🤺 6/15 ground duels won<br>📈 7.8 Sofascore rating<br><br>Sweden's captain is our <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FIFAWWC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FIFAWWC</a> 3rd place playoff Player of the Match! 🇸🇪💫<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SWEAUS?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SWEAUS</a> <a href="https://t.co/f4KAS9BtoN">pic.twitter.com/f4KAS9BtoN</a>
Australia's fourth-place finish marked the end of the most successful World Cup run in the program's history.
The Matildas can come away from the tournament with a ton of pride and momentum that hopefully takes them further in 2027.
Sweden beat Australia 2-0 to claim third place at the Women's World Cup.🇸🇪<br><br>Australia fantastic co-hosts, and even though they lost against England in the semi-finals, Sam Kerr's outstanding goal will live long in the memory.🇦🇺 <a href="https://t.co/OiPU0UY9lL">pic.twitter.com/OiPU0UY9lL</a>
FT | Our history-making <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FIFAWWC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FIFAWWC</a> run comes to an end. <br><br>We appreciate all of your support, Australia 🫶<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Matildas?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Matildas</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TilitsDone?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TilitsDone</a> <a href="https://t.co/GsE5lXfeS0">pic.twitter.com/GsE5lXfeS0</a>