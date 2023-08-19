Best Reaction to Sweden's Win vs. Australia in 2023 Women's World Cup

Jose Hernandez/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Sweden captured third place at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup on Saturday with a 2-0 win over co-host Australia.

The victory handed the Swedes their third third-place finish in the last four World Cups and for their fourth bronze medal in World Cup history.

Sweden's first goal occurred after a controversial penalty call. Australia's Clare Hunt made slight contact with Sweden forward Stina Blackstenius, and after a VAR check, a spot kick was given.

Fridolina Rolfo converted the penalty to hand Sweden the lead in the 30th minute.

Sweden doubled its advantage through Kosovare Asllani in the 62nd minute.

Australia's fourth-place finish marked the end of the most successful World Cup run in the program's history.

The Matildas can come away from the tournament with a ton of pride and momentum that hopefully takes them further in 2027.