    Best Reaction to Sweden's Win vs. Australia in 2023 Women's World Cup

    Joe TanseyAugust 19, 2023

    BRISBANE - AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 19: Filippa Angeldal (16) and Kosovare Asllani (9) of Sweden celebrate after scoring a goal during the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Third Place Match between Australia and Sweden at Brisbane Stadium in Brisbane, Australia on August 19, 2023. (Photo by Jose Hernandez/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
    Jose Hernandez/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

    Sweden captured third place at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup on Saturday with a 2-0 win over co-host Australia.

    The victory handed the Swedes their third third-place finish in the last four World Cups and for their fourth bronze medal in World Cup history.

    B/R Football @brfootball

    Sweden beat co-hosts Australia to finish third at the Women's World Cup for the fourth time ever 🥉🇸🇪 <a href="https://t.co/QdsMm2jDkn">pic.twitter.com/QdsMm2jDkn</a>

    Squawka @Squawka

    Sweden have now finished third place at the Women's World Cup more times than any other nation in the tournament's history (4), their fifth top-three finish overall:<br><br>🥉 1991<br>🥈 2003<br>🥉 2011<br>🥉 2019<br>🥉 2023<br><br>Only the USA have finished in the top three more often. 🫡<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FIFAWWC?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FIFAWWC</a> <a href="https://t.co/0Ckxl6HNEM">pic.twitter.com/0Ckxl6HNEM</a>

    UEFA @UEFA

    🥉 Congratulations, Sweden! <br><br>🇸🇪 Another fantastic tournament for <a href="https://twitter.com/svenskfotboll?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@svenskfotboll</a>! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FIFAWWC?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FIFAWWC</a> <a href="https://t.co/NWxsRK8hD7">pic.twitter.com/NWxsRK8hD7</a>

    FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer

    💛💙🥉 <a href="https://t.co/q4Bv00w08o">pic.twitter.com/q4Bv00w08o</a>

    Sweden's first goal occurred after a controversial penalty call. Australia's Clare Hunt made slight contact with Sweden forward Stina Blackstenius, and after a VAR check, a spot kick was given.

    FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer

    After a review, the final decision is... PENALTY 😱 <a href="https://t.co/l2BlM0kprX">pic.twitter.com/l2BlM0kprX</a>

    Drew Semmens @drewie_5

    That's horrendous officiating <br><br>Sweden got a soft penalty while Sam Kerr gets nothing for a bad tackle and takes the ref 30 seconds to stop play! <br><br>🤦‍♂️ <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FIFAWWC?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FIFAWWC</a>

    Nikhil Deshpande @Chaseeism

    No way that's a penalty for Sweden. Two players running at full speed and one just accidentally touched the heel of the other player. <br><br>Common sense should prevail in such situations.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FIFAWWC?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FIFAWWC</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Matildas?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Matildas</a>

    Fridolina Rolfo converted the penalty to hand Sweden the lead in the 30th minute.

    FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer

    Fridolina Rolfö slots it home right past Arnold from the spot!<br><br>SWEDEN TAKES THE 1-0 LEAD 🇸🇪 <a href="https://t.co/yl7yAKzRh8">pic.twitter.com/yl7yAKzRh8</a>

    Sweden doubled its advantage through Kosovare Asllani in the 62nd minute.

    FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer

    Kosovare Asllani makes it two for Sweden 🇸🇪 <a href="https://t.co/jsszxbG6Y5">pic.twitter.com/jsszxbG6Y5</a>

    FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer

    Sweden was simply clinical on the counter as the Blue and Yellow's captain Kosovare Asllani scores the Goal of the Day against Australia to double her side's advantage and secure the bronze medal 🇸🇪🔥 <a href="https://t.co/j0Bo30iUK3">pic.twitter.com/j0Bo30iUK3</a>

    Vipul Madridista 🇸🇪 @vipulnarang1902

    Never fear Asllani is here 💛 <a href="https://t.co/Da218HdvTi">pic.twitter.com/Da218HdvTi</a>

    Sofascore @SofascoreINT

    🔎 | FOCUS<br><br>Kosovare Asllani v Australia:<br><br>⏱️ 67' played<br>👌 52 touches<br>⚽️ 1 goal<br>🎯 4 shots/2 on target<br>🔑 1 key pass<br>💨 2/4 successful dribbles<br>🤺 6/15 ground duels won<br>📈 7.8 Sofascore rating<br><br>Sweden's captain is our <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FIFAWWC?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FIFAWWC</a> 3rd place playoff Player of the Match! 🇸🇪💫<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SWEAUS?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SWEAUS</a> <a href="https://t.co/f4KAS9BtoN">pic.twitter.com/f4KAS9BtoN</a>

    Australia's fourth-place finish marked the end of the most successful World Cup run in the program's history.

    The Matildas can come away from the tournament with a ton of pride and momentum that hopefully takes them further in 2027.

    ESPN FC @ESPNFC

    Australia's 4th place Women's World Cup finish is the best in their history.<br><br>They did themselves proud 👏🇦🇺 <a href="https://t.co/aOdwSJ1zes">pic.twitter.com/aOdwSJ1zes</a>

    Ben Jacobs @JacobsBen

    Sweden beat Australia 2-0 to claim third place at the Women's World Cup.🇸🇪<br><br>Australia fantastic co-hosts, and even though they lost against England in the semi-finals, Sam Kerr's outstanding goal will live long in the memory.🇦🇺 <a href="https://t.co/OiPU0UY9lL">pic.twitter.com/OiPU0UY9lL</a>

    CommBank Matildas @TheMatildas

    FT | Our history-making <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FIFAWWC?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FIFAWWC</a> run comes to an end. <br><br>We appreciate all of your support, Australia 🫶<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Matildas?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Matildas</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TilitsDone?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TilitsDone</a> <a href="https://t.co/GsE5lXfeS0">pic.twitter.com/GsE5lXfeS0</a>