Ravens' Harbaugh Calls Jadeveon Clowney 'Underrated as a Pass Rusher' After Contract

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh is looking forward to the potential that a recently signed Jadeveon Clowney can bring to the table.

NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported that the team had signed the defensive end to a one-year deal that is worth up to $6 million, as reported by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Harbaugh emphasized the potential that the 2014 No. 1 overall pick has in his arsenal, stating that his value may be undervalued by others in the league.

"He's a high energy player," Harbaugh told reporters. "He's a very physical player. He's a guy — when he plays, he's kinda reckless with his body. He throws it around, he's heavy-handed, he's a power rusher. He's a really good pass rusher, I think he's a little underrated as a pass rusher."

Harbaugh projected that Clowney would be in the lineup by Week 1 and that he was a "good fit" for the Ravens defensive scheme. This would be crucial for a Ravens team that lost Justin Houston in free agency.

Clowney has bounced around a little bit after spending the first five years of his career with the Houston Texans. His most recent stint was with the Cleveland Browns, a division rival of the Baltimore Ravens, so Harbaugh has seen just what Clowney is capable of.

The three-time Pro Bowler has 320 tackles, 43 sacks and an interception in his nine-season career and had 28 tackles and two sacks in 12 games for the Browns in 2022.

He will join a defense headlined by Roquan Smith and a team that is a legitimate contender in the difficult AFC. Baltimore went 10-7 in 2022 and fell to the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Wild Card round.