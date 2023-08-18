NFL Rumors: Jadeveon Clowney Clowney, Ravens Agree to Contract After Browns Stint

Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images

Three-time Pro Bowler Jadeveon Clowney has reportedly agreed to a contract with the Baltimore Ravens, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

Clowney spent the last two years with the Cleveland Browns, but a divorce was inevitable after his disappointing 2022 season. He told Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot in January he thought the Browns were emphasizing Myles Garrett over him and working to inflate Garrett's production.

Per Cabot, Clowney thought Cleveland "removed him from favorable matchups at various points throughout the season, and put Myles Garrett on a lesser offensive lineman instead to showcase their star defensive end."

Clowney finished with 28 tackles, two sacks and four tackles for loss in 12 games.

He told Cabot that he was "95 percent sure I won't be back" and wanted to be on a team that "believes in me and my ability."

He subsequently apologized to Garrett, but the Browns held him out of their 28-14 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in the final week of the season. That was effectively the final nail in his coffin with Cleveland.

At the heart of Clowney's comments was the fact his on-field stock took a clear hit. The drama between him and the team was another blow for his possible earning power.

Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox noted how question marks have surrounded the 6'5" pass-rusher for years:

"While Jadeveon Clowney might be the most recognizable name here—for casual fans, anyway—he's coming off a lackluster season in Cleveland. Though Clowney logged nine sacks in 2021, he's finished with three or fewer sacks in three of the past four years.

"It's worth noting the Browns sent Clowney home ahead of the regular-season finale after he publicly criticized his role with the team. The 29-year-old has a high ceiling, but his attitude and inconsistent production could leave him looking at a budget deal in free agency."

Still, a team was bound to talk itself into the idea of signing Clowney. His potential has always been tantalizing, and that remains the case to an extent even though he turned 30 in February. Focusing solely on his sack numbers (43 over nine seasons) doesn't do justice to his ability as a run defender, either.

Like the Browns and Tennessee Titans before them, the Ravens eventually could be left wanting more from Clowney. There's nonetheless enough upside to justify the risk on a short-term deal.

Clowney joins a defense anchored by Roquan Smith and will look to fill the void left by Justin Houston, who had 9.5 sacks last season before departing for the Carolina Panthers in free agency.