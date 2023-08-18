Steve Kerr Says Team USA's Concerns Are Turnovers, Rebounds: 'Not Really a Secret'

Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images

Team USA is 4-0 in its pre-FIBA World Cup, but head coach Steve Kerr still believes there's a few things to be ironed out.

"The concern is turnovers and rebounds. If we stay even on the possession game, I feel great about our chances against anybody," he told reporters Friday. "The way teams can beat us is if they get extra possessions and force a lot of turnovers and we're not sharp and we're not boxing out. And I've told our guys that. ... It's not really a secret."

The rebounding concerns aren't a huge shock. Kerr has opted to go with a smaller starting lineup of Jalen Brunson, Anthony Edwards, Mikal Bridges, Brandon Ingram and Jaren Jackson Jr. in all four games, and the results have generally been positive.

The United States did win the battle on the glass against Greece, 49-35, in a 108-86 win, albeit one that didn't feature Giannis Antetokounmpo. But they gave away 20 turnovers that led to 24 points, a major concern.

It is, at least, a very fixable issue. And given that Kerr has settled on a starting lineup and the U.S. has looked good heading into the World Cup, optimism remains high.

"I feel like we got it going pretty good," Edwards said. "The whole coaching staff does a great job to make sure we know the [play]. You know, we really like each other too, so we don't mind sharing the ball and making the extra pass. So I think it's going pretty good."