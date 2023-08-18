WrestleMania 40 Sets WWE All-Time Gate Record; Over 90K Tickets Sold in Philadelphia

WrestleMania 40 Sets WWE All-Time Gate Record; Over 90K Tickets Sold in PhiladelphiaAugust 18, 2023
WrestleMania 40 is going to be a packed house. Historically so.
According to Darren Rovell of The Action Network, the 2024 iteration of WWE's most famous event has set an all-time gate record:
Darren Rovell @darrenrovell
JUST IN: WrestleMania 40 went on sale today and has already broken <a href="https://twitter.com/WWE?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@wwe</a>'s all-time gate record ($21.5M at WrestleMania 39 in LA). <br><br>More than 90,000 tickets sold so far to the two-day event at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia in April 2024.
The event, scheduled for Saturday, April 6 and Sunday, April 7, will take place at Lincoln Financial Field, home of the Philadelphia Eagles.
And Cody Rhodes thinks Philly is the "perfect spot" for WrestleMania 40.
"I'd say a Philly wrestling crowd is a contrarian wrestling crowd," he told Isabella DiAmore of the Philadelphia Inquirer. "Whatever the narrative might be, Philly is not going to guarantee you that they're going along with that narrative. In a sense that, if they really liked someone, they're going to let you know, and if they don't like someone that perhaps they're supposed to, they will also let you know."
