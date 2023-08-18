X

    Eagles' Tyrie Cleveland, Moro Ojomo in Concussion Protocol After Injuries vs. Browns

    Erin WalshAugust 18, 2023

    PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - AUGUST 17: Tyrie Cleveland #85 of the Philadelphia Eagles runs with the ball against Mohamoud Diabate #43 of the Cleveland Browns in the first half of the preseason game at Lincoln Financial Field on August 17, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Browns tied the Eagles 18-18. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
    Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

    The Philadelphia Eagles have two players in concussion protocol.

    The franchise announced Friday that wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland has been diagnosed with a concussion and neck sprain and defensive tackle Moro Ojomo has been diagnosed with a concussion.

    Both players suffered the injuries in Thursday's 18-18 preseason tie against the Cleveland Browns.

