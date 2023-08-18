Eagles' Tyrie Cleveland, Moro Ojomo in Concussion Protocol After Injuries vs. Browns

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles have two players in concussion protocol.

The franchise announced Friday that wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland has been diagnosed with a concussion and neck sprain and defensive tackle Moro Ojomo has been diagnosed with a concussion.

Both players suffered the injuries in Thursday's 18-18 preseason tie against the Cleveland Browns.

