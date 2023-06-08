Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa Testing Helmet Designed to Protect QBs from Head Injuries

Megan Briggs/Getty Images

If there's anyone who understands the importance of preventing head injury, it's Tua Tagovailoa, who considered retirement after suffering multiple concussions last season.

That's why Tagovailoa is testing a new helmet designed to protect quarterbacks from harmful ground impacts during the Miami Dolphins' organized team activities this week, Michael David Smith of NBC Sports reported.

"I'm still trying to feel it out, so what better time to feel it out than OTAs? I heard it's supposedly better than the helmet I was wearing last year," Tagovailoa said. "If it could be that much more safe, then why not give it a shot?"

NFL executive Jeff Miller told the Associated Press in April that the helmet "performs better in laboratory testing than any helmets we have ever seen for those sorts of impacts."

