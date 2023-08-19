UFC 292 Fight Card: PPV Schedule, Odds and Predictions for Sterling vs. O'Malley

0 of 4

Paul Rutherford/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

UFC 292 will either see the ascension of Sean O'Malley as a UFC star reach new heights or Aljamain Sterling continue his impressive reign over the bantamweight division.

The bantamweight title fight features one of the more entertaining strikers in the UFC today against a wizard of submissions in Sterling. It's the kind of intriguing matchup that makes MMA so fun with the highest of stakes.

The co-main event has the potential to be a fan-friendly affair. Zhang Weili will look to defender her women's strawweight belt against Amanda Lemos.

The rest of the card is littered with interesting fights and big names. Marlon "Chito" Vera kicks things off against Pedro Munhoz. Chris Weidman headlines the prelims.

Here's a look at the complete schedule with odds and a closer look at the featured bouts.