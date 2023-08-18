Stein: James Harden's Comments Have Led to 'Calls' for NBA to Re-Investigate 76ers

AP Photo/Matt Slocum

With James Harden still adamant about being traded this summer, the Philadelphia 76ers star earlier this week called president of basketball operations Daryl Morey a "liar," adding that he "will never be a part of an organization that he's a part of."

Harden's recent comments about Morey have led to "calls" for the NBA to re-investigate the Sixers "to assess what Morey allegedly lied to Harden about," according to league insider Marc Stein.

Stein added that his "instinct is that they will indeed choose to look into this one more time."

It's unclear what Morey allegedly lied to Harden about.

The 76ers acquired Harden in a trade with the Brooklyn Nets during the 2021-22 season and he put together a solid 2022-23 campaign in the City of Brotherly Love alongside Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey after taking a pay cut worth more than $14 million.

However, Harden opted into his $35.6 million player option for 2023-24 in June and ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported at the time that the two sides were working together to find him a trade.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium also reported at the time that the 76ers made it clear that they "did not see a long-term future" with Harden.

Wojnarowski reported on Aug. 12 that Harden is "unhappy" with Morey "over the lack of a long-term maximum-level contract offer." He added that the team had ended trade talks for the veteran as no teams were willing to meet the franchise's "steep" asking price.

The Los Angeles Clippers were Harden's reported preferred destination and the Sixers had conversations with the organization about a deal, but nothing materialized, according to Wojnarowski.

Harden was asked Thursday if he thought his relationship with the 76ers was beyond repair and he replied, "I think so."

"I've been patient all summer," Harden said of his situation with the team. "For me, it's just focus on what I can control and getting ready for this season."

With Harden unhappy with Morey and the organization, it's unclear if he'll suit up for the franchise in 2023-24 if he's not traded. A source close to the veteran guard reiterated to The Athletic's Sam Amick recently that the three-time scoring champion "no longer wants to play for Philadelphia and has no plans of taking part in training camp."