1 Player Each NFL Team Should Cut Before the 2023 Season

In the coming weeks, NFL teams face the difficult task of whittling 90-player camp rosters down to the final 53. It's a tough process, especially when it comes to those final few spots.



Good players inevitably end up in the cut pile or on practice squads. Last year, for example, the Dallas Cowboys waived quarterback Cooper Rush during final cuts, sent him to the practice squad and eventually added him to the active roster in September.

The 29-year-old ended up going 4-1 as a starter for Dallas in 2022. Had another team claimed him, the Cowboys' campaign might have gone much differently.



Of course, not every cut is one to antagonize over. Because of factors like positional depth, recent performance, player health and cap implications, some players become obvious cut candidates long before deadline day.



After studying every team's roster and cap situation, we've identified one player each franchise should cut ahead of the September 7 season opener. We'll dive into the players and the reasons below.

