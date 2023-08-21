1 Player Each NFL Team Should Cut Before the 2023 SeasonAugust 21, 2023
1 Player Each NFL Team Should Cut Before the 2023 Season
In the coming weeks, NFL teams face the difficult task of whittling 90-player camp rosters down to the final 53. It's a tough process, especially when it comes to those final few spots.
Good players inevitably end up in the cut pile or on practice squads. Last year, for example, the Dallas Cowboys waived quarterback Cooper Rush during final cuts, sent him to the practice squad and eventually added him to the active roster in September.
The 29-year-old ended up going 4-1 as a starter for Dallas in 2022. Had another team claimed him, the Cowboys' campaign might have gone much differently.
Of course, not every cut is one to antagonize over. Because of factors like positional depth, recent performance, player health and cap implications, some players become obvious cut candidates long before deadline day.
After studying every team's roster and cap situation, we've identified one player each franchise should cut ahead of the September 7 season opener. We'll dive into the players and the reasons below.
Arizona Cardinals: QB Jeff Driskel
The Arizona Cardinals aren't likely to have quarterback Kyler Murray at the start of the season, as he continues to rehab from last year's ACL tear. Therefore, they would be wise to keep a fair amount of depth at the position.
However, keeping four quarterbacks in addition to Murray would be excessive. Colt McCoy appears to be the front-runner to play in the starter's stead, and Arizona used a fifth-round pick on Houston's Clayton Tune.
This likely leaves David Blough and Jeff Driskel fighting for the final spot. Both have starting experience, but the former is more familiar with Arizona's personnel having started two games for the Cardinals in 2022.
Driskel, 30, has also been dealing with a calf injury, according to Howard Balzer of PHNX. Adding him or another soon-to-be-released quarterback to the practice squad as an emergency option is the right move for Arizona.
Atlanta Falcons: FB Clint Ratkovich
The Atlanta Falcons are expected to have a loaded backfield and a heavy running rotation in 2023. But how much backfield depth is too much? That's a question the team will look to answer by August 29.
Rookie Bijan Robinson and 1,000-yard runner Tyler Allgeier are locks to make the roster. Runner/receiver/returner Cordarrelle Patterson is also likely safe because of the multiple roles he's capable of filling. Atlanta already parted with Caleb Huntley, which could open the door for Godwin Igwebuike or Carlos Washington Jr.
With myriad options at tailback, it's hard to envision the Falcons using two backfield spots on fullbacks. Right now, Atlanta has Keith Smith and Clint Ratkovich at the position.
Smith has spent the last four seasons with the Falcons and hasn't missed a game for them. He also provides special teams value and played 60 percent of the special teams snaps in 2022.
Ratkovich should be a casualty of the numbers game.
Baltimore Ravens: LB Del'Shawn Phillips
Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald tends to use a 3-4 base defense. However, one outside linebacker typically serves as a dedicated pass-rusher, and Baltimore spent 60 percent of the time in nickel last season, according to Sports Info Solutions.
Therefore, it's hard to believe the team will carry an excessive amount of depth at inside linebacker. Patrick Queen, Roquan Smith and rookie Trenton Simpson are veritable locks, which likely leaves Malik Harrison, Del'Shawn Phillips, Kristian Welch and Josh Ross competing for two roster spots.
Phillips should be the odd man out here. He, Welch, Harrison and Ross can all play special teams, so Baltimore should prioritize players who can also contribute on defense.
After playing just one defensive snap for the Ravens in 2022—and only 161 in his career—the 26-year-old simply doesn't bring a lot of defensive upside to the table.
Releasing Phillips would save $1 million off the 2023 salary cap.
Buffalo Bills: RB Darrynton Evans
The Buffalo Bills added running back Darrynton Evans after losing Nyheim Hines to a season-ending knee injury. Like Hines, Evans is a quicker back who has some experience as a returner.
"He's a speed guy," general manager Brandon Beane said, per Jay Skurski of The Buffalo News. "He's had a few injuries that set him back. ...But smart kid."
Evans, 25, could provide depth behind James Cook, Damien Harris and Latavius Murray, but he didn't exactly pop in his preseason debut—averaging 3.0 yards per carry. Undrafted rookie Jordan Mims has flashed a little more and scored a touchdown in Game 2.
The Bills also have options for the return game, including 2019 All-Pro Deonte Harty, Khalil Shakir and Andy Isabella.
Evans, a 2020 third-round pick of the Tennessee Titans, has only been healthy enough to appear in 12 games. Given Buffalo's depth, he's too much of an injury risk to carry on the final 53.
Carolina Panthers: QB Jake Luton
The Carolina Panthers have already named No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young the starting quarterback for Week 1.
"When we decided to pick Bryce we imagined and saw the vision that we would be standing here today saying he is the QB1," head coach Frank Reich said in late July, per Steve Reed of the Associated Press.
Behind Young, Carolina has journeyman Andy Dalton, 2022 third-round pick Matt Corral and recent addition Jake Luton.
Corral is only a year into his rookie contract and showed some potential in Friday's preseason game (9-of-13, 71 yards), while Dalton is the steady veteran who can lead the offense if Young misses time.
There simply isn't room for Luton on the active roster, unless Corral becomes a trade candidate—a distinct possibility and perhaps why the Panthers have showcased him in the preseason.
If Corral makes the final 53, Luton should be headed to the practice squad or elsewhere.
Chicago Bears: WR Nsimba Webster
Wide receiver Nsimba Webster was originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the Los Angeles Rams in 2019. He spent two seasons in L.A. and was on the San Francisco 49ers' practice squad before the Chicago Bears claimed him in 2021.
While the 27-year-old lasted through the new regime's roster purge last season, general manager Ryan Poles shouldn't keep him on the active roster for a second straight year.
While he provides some depth as a return specialist and special teamer, he hasn't gotten on the field often. He was waived and re-signed to the practice squad last October, appeared in only two games and played a mere 10 offensive snaps and 17 special teams snaps.
The Bears have other options in the return game, including Velus Jones Jr., Dante Pettis and rookie fourth-round pick Tyler Scott. Chicago also took steps to improve its receiving corps this offseason, so there isn't a role for Webster on the active roster, even as insurance.
Cincinnati Bengals: DE Tarell Basham
Defensive end Tarell Basham has gotten multiple opportunities since entering the league as a 2017 third-round pick. While he's had periodic stretches of production (3.5 sacks in 2021), though, he's rarely stuck with a team for long.
The 29-year-old has played for four teams in six seasons, and aside from a three-year stint with the New York Jets, he's never played more than 19 games with a franchise.
The Cincinnati Bengals have given Basham his latest chance, but he may find it to be short-lived. A leg injury suffered early in camp has prevented him from showing Cincinnati anything during the preseason.
With Trey Hendrickson, Sam Hubbard, Joseph Ossai, Cam Sample and rookie first-round pick Myles Murphy on the roster, the Bengals have good depth at defensive end.
If they don't know what Basham can provide, they should let him go. Doing so would open a valuable roster spot and save $961,000 in cap space.
Cleveland Browns: WR Anthony Schwartz
It's time for the Cleveland Browns to end the experiment with 2021 third-round pick Anthony Schwartz. While he has the sort of elite speed that NFL teams crave, he's been a wholly unreliable part-time player at best.
Despite appearing in 25 games, the 22-year-old has a mere 14 receptions, has been credited with three drops and provided a passer rating below 60.0 when targeted. A fumble in the Hall of Fame Game should have sealed his fate.
The Browns have depth at receiver, even with Marquise Goodwin still recovering from blood clots in his lungs and legs. Cleveland's receiver room also features Amari Cooper, Donovan Peoples-Jones, Elijah Moore, Jakeem Grant Sr., David Bell and rookie Cedric Tillman.
Austin Watkins Jr., a 2021 undrafted free agent of the 49ers, also deserves to be on the roster instead of Schwartz. He was the standout player in Thursday's preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles, finishing with seven catches, 139 yards and a touchdown.
Dallas Cowboys: CB Jourdan Lewis
Cornerback Jourdan Lewis has been a dependable cornerback for the Dallas Cowboys and was good again in 2022, allowing an opposing passer rating of just 74.2 in coverage. However, he also suffered a severe Lisfranc injury and has not yet recovered.
David Moore of the Dallas Morning News reported that the 27-year-old was told he had "one of the worst cases" of a Lisfranc injury possible. A return to playing shape does not appear imminent.
His injury allowed then-rookie DaRon Bland to shine. He filled Lewis' nickel slot before replacing an injured Anthony Brown on the perimeter and finished with five interceptions and an opposing passer rating of just 82.2.
The Cowboys could carry Lewis into the regular season on the physically unable to perform list, but there's no guarantee that he'll be healthy enough to contribute at all in 2023. Releasing him outright would save $4.7 million in cap space.
Denver Broncos: TE Albert Okwuegbunam
Albert Okwuegbunam has struggled to get his career going with the Denver Broncos. Injuries, including a torn ACL in his rookie season, have been part of the problem.
The 2020 fourth-round pick, 25, is running out of chances to contribute at tight end in Denver.
The Broncos have a capable pass-catcher in Greg Dulcich and added a strong blocking tight end in Chris Manhertz this offseason. Head coach Sean Payton has also brought in former New Orleans Saints tight end Adam Trautman.
A strong case could be made for Denver to keep undrafted rookie tight end Nate Adkins, who, according to Bennett Durando of the Denver Post, "blocks well enough to fill in at fullback or on special teams."
Okwuegbunam has never played special teams for the Broncos, doesn't flex positional versatility and isn't a strong blocker. There's little reason to keep him, especially when Denver could save $1 million in cap space by letting him walk.
Detroit Lions: CB Khalil Dorsey
The Detroit Lions took steps to improve their secondary this offseason, and they have two new options to play nickel corner in C.J. Gardner-Johnson and rookie Brian Branch. This could push Will Harris down the depth chart.
However, the Lions like the versatility that Harris brings.
"He's played safety. He can play nickel. He can play outside corner. And he's just steady and reliable," head coach Dan Campbell said, per Benjamin Raven of MLive.
In order to keep Harris on the depth chart behind Gardner-Johnson, Branch, Emmanuel Moseley and Cameron Sutton, Detroit should release Khalil Dorsey.
The 25-year-old was signed to the Lions' practice squad in December, so he has some familiarity with their scheme and personnel. However, he hasn't appeared in a game since playing six with the Ravens in 2020 and has played just five defensive snaps as a pro.
Detroit is looking to win now and should send Dorsey back to the practice squad.
Green Bay Packers: RB Patrick Taylor
Sometimes, cutting players is simply part of the long-term roster strategy.
A year ago, the Green Bay Packers carried two running backs—AJ Dillon and Aaron Jones—on the 53-player roster. No. 3 running back Patrick Taylor was sent to the practice squad, but he was repeatedly called up, released and re-signed during the season.
In all, the 25-year-old appeared in 14 games, saw 11 offensive touches and played 34 percent of the special teams snaps. That's a pretty significant workload for a player who didn't make the final 53.
The strategy worked in 2022, and there's no reason for Green Bay to go in a different direction this season. Jones and Dillon, who combined for 399 of Green Bay's 410 running-back carries last season, are going to dominate the backfield timeshare.
There's no reason to keep a third back on the active roster, and sending Taylor to the practice squad will free up a roster spot for another position.
Houston Texans: QB E.J. Perry
The Houston Texans recently signed quarterback E.J. Perry for the second time this offseason.
The Brown product spent the 2022 season on the Jacksonville Jaguars practice squad and was claimed off waivers by the Texans in March. However, he was released in May and spent the 2023 USFL season with the Michigan Panthers.
Now back with Houston, the 25-year-old shouldn't be long for the team. He gained some valuable experience in the spring league but wasn't good enough to unseat Josh Love as Michigan's full-time starter.
With rookie second overall pick C.J. Stroud, incumbent quarterback Davis Mills and journeyman backup Case Keenum on the roster, the Texans won't benefit from keeping Perry around.
The prudent move for Houston would be to use him as a camp arm for the remainder of the preseason, extract any valuable intel about the rival Jaguars he can provide and send him packing on August 29.
Indianapolis Colts: TE Mo Alie-Cox
Last offseason, the Indianapolis Colts signed tight end Mo Alie-Cox to a new three-year, $17.6 million contract. A little more than a year later, it's time for them to part ways.
The 29-year-old had been a solid contributor for Indianapolis when he signed his new deal, but he saw a diminished role last season. Jelani Woods and Kylen Granson both outpaced him as pass-catchers, and he finished with just 19 receptions for 189 yards and three touchdowns.
While Indianapolis will likely use multiple tight ends to aid rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson this season, it added Pharaoh Brown and rookie fifth-round pick Will Mallory this offseason.
Veterans like Alie-Cox could see an even more reduced role in 2023, as the Colts look to develop Woods, Granson and Mallory alongside Richardson.
Brown (36 starts) is perfectly capable of filling the mentor role, and Indy would save $2.92 million if Alie-Cox is released.
Jacksonville Jaguars: TE Luke Farrell
Tight end Luke Farrell has played sparingly for the Jaguars since being drafted in the fifth round in 2021. He appeared in all 17 games last season but performed mostly on special teams and finished with only four receptions for 40 yards.
The Jaguars should cut the 25-year-old to make room for a tight end with a little more offensive upside, like 2022 practice-squader Gerrit Prince.
"He's a really talented player, he's a really fluid athlete and he's a tight end that is made for Doug [Pederson]'s offense," tight end Evan Engram said, per Adam Stites of Jags Wire.
With Engram entrenched as the starter and rookie second-round pick Brenton Strange in the fold, quarterback Trevor Lawrence should have two quality targets at tight end. Prince has the potential to be a third playmaker at the position, and Jacksonville should continue developing him on the active roster.
Cutting Farrell to make room for Prince would also save $940,000 in cap space.
Kansas City Chiefs: RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire
It's time for the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs to move on from 2020 first-round pick Clyde Edwards-Helaire.
While the LSU product has had some bright moments for the Chiefs, they've been few and far between. He's struggled to stay healthy and lost the starting job to Isiah Pacheco.
Pacheco and receiving back Jerick McKinnon sit atop the depth chart, leaving Kansas City with a battle for RB3.
The Chiefs have Super Bowl aspirations again this season and need to maximize their roster wherever possible. Their third running back needs to be a special teams contributor, and Edwards-Helaire hasn't recorded a single special teams snap.
The 24-year-old is also just average as a backfield option. He's continued to show his lack of vision and burst this preseason, averaging less than 3.0 yards per carry in two games.
A back with more upside who is also willing to play special teams—such as La'Mical Perine or undrafted rookie Deneric Prince—deserves to make the roster over Edwards-Helaire.
Las Vegas Raiders: CB Amik Robertson
Cornerback Amik Robertson has shown growth during his time with the Las Vegas Raiders. In 2022, he had an opposing passer rating below 100 for the first time as a pro.
After the Raiders rebuild their secondary this offseason, though, it's probably time to part with the 25-year-old.
It's not that Robertson can't play. It's that Las Vegas doesn't have a clear role available for him.
At 5'8" and 187 pounds, he is best suited to play at nickel, and the Raiders have other options there. Nate Hobbs is expected to start, while Tyler Hall and David Long Jr. can cover the slot if needed.
Marcus Peters is a veritable lock to make the roster as a perimeter corner, and rookie Jakorian Bennett appears to be headed to significant playing time. With Brandon Facyson and Duke Shelley also coming in at corner, there's no room for Robertson.
Dumping the final year of Robertson's contract would save $1 million in cap space.
Los Angeles Chargers: TE Stone Smartt
Stone Smartt was an intriguing addition as a 2022 undrafted free agent. A converted quarterback out of Old Dominion, he possesses tremendous athletic traits and got onto the field as a tight end for the Los Angeles Chargers as a rookie.
However, the 24-year-old is still learning the position and didn't see a ton of playing time in Year 1. He caught four passes for 17 yards but only played 92 total snaps, including 18 on special teams.
Smartt's lack of special teams experience works against him here, as does Los Angeles' depth at tight end. Donald Parham and Gerald Everett are two capable pass-catchers. and the Chargers will be inclined to give 2021 third-round pick Tre' McKitty another season.
It would behoove the Chargers to have a fourth tight end who can block and play special teams, and that's not Smartt's game. While he made the final 53 in 2022, he should head to the practice squad this year.
Los Angeles Rams: RB Royce Freeman
The Rams struggled to run the football for much of the 2022 season before Cam Akers enjoyed a late-season breakout. They'll undoubtedly look to ensure that the same struggles do not exist in 2023.
Los Angeles should weigh all options at running back heading into August 29 cuts, but there shouldn't be room for 27-year-old Royce Freeman.
Akers is the presumed starter after accumulating 508 scrimmage yards over his final four games last year. Ronnie Rivers has flashed this preseason, and rookie sixth-round pick Zach Evans should be in the mix as well.
Freeman simply isn't explosive enough at this stage in his career to add a ton of value to Los Angeles' rushing attack—he's averaged less than four yards per carry in each of the past two seasons and for his career.
The Oregon product isn't a big-time special teams contributor either, having played more than 100 special teams snaps only once.
Miami Dolphins: RB Myles Gaskin
The Miami Dolphins re-signed running back Myles Gaskin this offseason, along with teammates Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr.
However, it's difficult to envision Gaskin having any sort of offensive role following the third-round selection of De'Von Achane.
Achane can already be penciled in as the No. 3 back behind Mostert and Wilson, and he could see some action as a returner too. He flashed his potential in Miami's preseason opener, finishing with 25 rushing yards, 41 receiving yards and a 38-yard kick return.
Gaskin barely saw the field in 2022. The 26-year-old played a mere 50 snaps over four games and finished with 10 carries for 26 yards.
Achane suffered a shoulder injury on Saturday, which could prompt Miami to carry four backs on the initial roster. But If the team insists on keeping three running backs this season, it should retain Salvon Ahmed—who averaged 5.3 yards per carry last year while also seeing some time on special teams—instead of Gaskin.
Minnesota Vikings: WR N'Keal Harry
Earlier this month, the Minnesota Vikings decided to take a flier on former New England Patriots first-round pick N'Keal Harry.
While Minnesota should have a strong receiver trio in Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison and K.J. Osborn, it never hurts to get a look at a player with physical tools.
Harry has tools. He entered the 2019 draft as a physical 6'2", 228-pound prospect who projected as a viable NFL possession player. The problem is that his traits have not translated to production.
In four campaigns with the Patriots and Bears, the 25-year-old recorded a mere 64 receptions for 714 yards and three touchdowns. He's unlikely to add much to Minnesota's offense, and the Vikings haven't even gotten a good look at what he might bring.
Harry caught two passes for 24 yards in the preseason opener but did not play on Saturday due to an unspecified soft-tissue injury, according to Alec Lewis of The Athletic.
New England Patriots: QB Trace McSorley
Patriots quarterback Trace McSorley gained some playing experience with the Cardinals last season, which gives him some value as a potential third option behind Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe.
However, the 27-year-old didn't play particularly well in Arizona, completing just 54.2 percent of his passes and tossing five interceptions and no touchdowns.
If New England is to keep McSorley, it would be purely as an insurance option. However, the Patriots appear to have uncovered a gem in undrafted free agent Malik Cunningham.
While Cunningham saw playing time as a receiver on Saturday, he played quarterback against the Texans in the preseason opener and fared well. The Louisville product finished 3-of-4 for 19 yards while rushing for 34 yards and a touchdown.
The Patriots are hoping to convert the 24-year-old into a functional receiver à la Julian Edelman. If they can do that while providing depth at quarterback, there's no reason to keep McSorley, even as QB3.
New Orleans Saints: S Johnathan Abram
This offseason, the New Orleans Saints took a flier on former Raiders first-round pick Johnathan Abram, and why not? He was a coveted prospect in the 2019 draft and now has 43 games on his NFL resume.
However, the fact that the 26-year-old couldn't stick in a bad Raiders secondary is telling. In his final full campaign with Las Vegas, he allowed an opposing passer rating of 112.0 in coverage. He played for three different teams in 2022,
It was worth seeing if Abram could revive his career in New Orleans, but it's hard to see him contributing in 2023. The Saints have their starting tandem in Marcus Maye and Tyrann Mathieu with veteran J.T. Gray and rookie fifth-round pick Jordan Howden behind them.
Theoretically, Abram could stick as a fifth safety and special teamer, but the Saints may find more value in cutting him. New Orleans has $8.1 million in cap space, and releasing him would save another $1.2 million.
New York Giants: CB Aaron Robinson
Former New York Giants general manager Dave Gettleman selected cornerback Aaron Robinson in the third round of the 2021 draft, but it's now time for the new regime to part ways with the Central Florida product.
The 24-year-old has struggled to get and stay on the field in New York. He began his rookie campaign on the physically unable to perform list and landed on injured reserve last season with a knee injury.
The Giants placed Robinson on the PUP list before the start of training camp, and he remained there as of last week, according to Patricia Traina of FanNation.
In all, Robinson has only appeared in 11 games with four starts and logged a mere 72 snaps last season. New York could carry him on the PUP list to start the season, but releasing him would save $1.1 million off the 2023 cap.
For a team with $3.5 million in cap space, that's substantial.
New York Jets: S Ashtyn Davis
New York Jets safety Ashtyn Davis is a product of the former regime, and while that's not reason alone to cut the 2020 third-round pick, it is a factor.
The 26-year-old didn't see much defensive playing time last season and struggled under defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich the previous season. He made 10 starts two years ago but allowed an opposing passer rating of 123.1 in coverage.
Last year, Davis played a mere 13 defensive snaps while making his biggest impact on special teams.
While special teams is an important piece of any playoff contender, teams shouldn't be eager to pay those who only contribute to the third unit.
The California product is set to carry a cap hit of $3 million in 2023, and New York could save $2.7 million of that by releasing him.
That's a noteworthy figure, considering the Jets only have $5.9 million in cap space remaining.
Philadelphia Eagles: RB Trey Sermon
The Philadelphia Eagles are expected to use a committee backfield in 2023, but they shouldn't find room for 2021 third-round pick Trey Sermon.
While he did have a 33-yard touchdown run against the Browns on Thursday, he also had a fumble. Scoring against Cleveland's backups was nice and all, but for a team with Super Bowl aspirations, ball security is huge.
So is potential, and we've seen little of it from the 24-year-old. Despite playing in a very running back-friendly Kyle Shanahan offense, he barely saw the field as a 49ers rookie, even before a Week 12 ankle injury.
Sermon was added as depth in Philadelphia last September but again spent most of his time sitting. He appeared in two games and logged two carries for the Eagles in 2022.
With D'Andre Swift and Rashaad Penny joining Boston Scott and Kenneth Gainwell in Philadelphia's backfield this offseason, there simply isn't a spot for Sermon on the active roster.
Pittsburgh Steelers: WR Hakeem Butler
Hakeem Butler made his way back to the NFL after leading the XFL with eight touchdown receptions in the spring, but he doesn't appear capable of truly aiding the Pittsburgh Steelers as a depth receiver.
According to Nick Farabaugh of Steelers Now, the 2019 fourth-round pick has been inconsistent during training camp with some bad drops "scattered" throughout practices. He caught just one pass in the preseason opener and did not suit up for Saturday's game against Buffalo.
At 6'5" and 227 pounds, the 27-year-old could be a size mismatch for the Steelers offense. The problem is that dependable big-bodied possession receivers are sure-handed, and he isn't.
Pittsburgh appears to have its top four receivers in Diontae Johnson, George Pickens, Allen Robinson II and Calvin Austin III.
Complementary receivers need to be able to contribute to the Steelers' special teams, and Butler has logged a mere 29 special teams snaps in the NFL.
San Francisco 49ers: WR Dazz Newsome
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan has never been shy about taking a chance on a player who has flamed out elsewhere. That's likely why he was willing to add Bears 2021 sixth-round pick Dazz Newsome to the practice squad in November.
While the 24-year-old was signed to a reserves/future contract in January, it's hard to envision him having a future on the active roster. He only lasted a season in Chicago and finds himself in a fairly strong 49ers receiver room.
Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk and Jauan Jennings are the headliners in what is a run-oriented San Francisco offense (26th in passing attempts in 2022). Complementary receivers in Shanahan's system must either be big and physical enough to contribute as perimeter blockers or quick enough to create separation down the field.
Newsome isn't particularly big (5'11", 190 lbs) or fast (4.59-second 40-yard dash), which makes him a poor fit for this offense. Cutting him would save $870,000 in cap space.
Seattle Seahawks: WR Dee Eskridge
The Seattle Seahawks drafted wideout Dee Eskridge in the second round of the 2021 draft. Thus far, they have gotten very little in return for their investment.
The 26-year-old has missed time due to injuries, has appeared in only 20 games and has just 17 receptions for 122 yards and a touchdown.
He is also set to miss the first six games of the 2023 season following a suspension for violation of the league's personal conduct policy. According to Gregg Bell of the News-Tribune, the Seahawks have "indicated Eskridge's issue is a law-enforcement matter."
The Western Michigan product doesn't appear likely to contribute behind DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett and rookie Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and he won't be available for the full season anyway.
Parting with Eskridge would help make room for a player who has flashed more potential, like undrafted rookie Jake Bobo. In two preseason games, the former UCLA and Duke receiver has caught five passes for 98 yards and a touchdown.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: RB Patrick Laird
The Buccaneers' quarterback competition has rightfully claimed focus in Tampa Bay this offseason. However, there's a big question about how the team will field its ground attack after ranking dead-last in rushing yards and yards per attempt a year ago.
Rachaad White, Ke'Shawn Vaughn and Chase Edmonds are the favorites to lead the Bucs' ground game. Undrafted rookie Sean Tucker, who averaged 5.3 yards per carry in Saturday's preseason game, is in the mix as well.
Patrick Laird, who last played for the Dolphins in 2021, should be on the outside looking in. He isn't a particularly explosive back (3.2 YPC career average) and hasn't shown any burst in the preseason—he's averaged 2.6 yards per carry through two games.
Cutting Laird, 28, would save Tampa Bay $1 million in 2023 cap space. For a franchise with only $1.4 million in cap space remaining, that's significant.
Tennessee Titans: DL Kyle Peko
The Tennessee Titans recently added defensive lineman Kyle Peko while placing defensive tackle Shakel Brown on injured reserve.
This marks Peko's second stint with Tennessee, having played for the Titans in 2021. The familiarity is nice, but he is not an impact player and has struggled to stick with a roster throughout his career.
The 30-year-old has played for four teams in five seasons and has never appeared in double-digit games for any one squad. He was re-signed by the Raiders in July and subsequently released in August.
Tennessee's starting defensive line is set with Jeffery Simmons Teair Tart and Denico Autry, and the Titans only carried seven defensive linemen on their initial 53-player roster last year. Given his age, lack of production and price point, Peko should make way for a younger player like Michael Dwumfour or undrafted rookie TK McLendon Jr.
Cutting Peko would save $940,000 in cap space.
Washington Commanders: OL Trent Scott
The Washington Commanders signed former Chiefs offensive tackle Andrew Wylie this offseason to help boost an offensive line that surrendered 43 sacks a year ago.
With Wylie set to start opposite Charles Leno Jr.—and rookie fourth-round pick Braeden Daniels waiting in the wings—Washington should move on from offensive lineman Trent Scott.
The Commanders signed the 29-year-old to a two-year, $6.5 million deal this offseason, but that was before adding Daniels and interior lineman Ricky Stromberg in April's draft.
While Scott can provide tackle depth and has played some inside, his experience is limited. He has only started nine career games and played just 31 offensive snaps with the Steelers last season.
The Grambling State product was responsible for three penalties and a sack in 335 snaps in 2021, according to Pro Football Focus.
Washington has a seasoned swing tackle in Cornelius Lucas and a developmental player in Daniels, leaving no clear role for Scott. Releasing him would save $955,000 in cap space.
*Cap and contract information via Spotrac. Advanced statistics from Pro Football Reference unless otherwise noted.