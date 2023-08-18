Australia vs. Sweden: Top Storylines, Odds, Live Stream for Women's World Cup 2023

0 of 3

Ding Xu/Xinhua via Getty Images

Australia and Sweden will face off for third place at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup on Saturday in Brisbane (4 a.m. ET, Fox, Fox Sports app and FoxSports.com).

Both sides have to motivate themselves to finish the tournament with a win after heartbreaking semifinal defeats.

Australia should have more motivation to win on Saturday because this is the furthest it has ever gone in the competition.

The Matildas could rally behind their home crowd and put together one more stellar showing before preparing for 2027.

Sweden finds itself in an all-too-familiar position. It captured third place in two of the last three World Cups and fell one match short of the European Championship finals twice in the last decade.

The European side knows how to prepare for a third-place game, but it may lack motivation because it continues to fall short at major competitions.