Rick Jeanneret, Sabres Hall of Fame Announcer, Dies at Age 81

Bill Wippert/NHLI via Getty Images

Former Buffalo Sabres play-by-play announcer Rick Jeanneret died Thursday, the team announced. He was 81.

"Rick was indeed a very special and very loved man, to and by all, who knew him and listened to him, his magic, and his command," Sabres owner Terry Pegula said. "How glad I am to have known him. How lucky were we all to have been around him and to have listened to him.

"Rick Jeanneret's mark on Sabres history extends far beyond the broadcast booth and we will miss him dearly. I extend my deepest condolences to Sandra, Rick's family, friends, and all that were loved by him."

Jeanneret served as Buffalo's play-by-play announcer, starting in radio before moving to television, from 1971 until he retired in 2022. He was the longest-tenured broadcaster in the NHL at the time of his retirement.

One of his most memorable calls was "May Day! May Day!" after Brad May scored in a 6-5 overtime win to seal a four-game sweep of the Boston Bruins in the first round of the 1993 Stanley Cup playoffs.

He also had signature calls such as, "Top shelf, where mama hides the cookies," for whenever a player roofed a shot high into the net for a goal.

Jeanneret, a member of the Sabres Hall of Fame, also received the Foster Hewitt Award from the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2012, and he is one of 11 members of the Buffalo franchise to have a banner in the rafters of KeyBank Center.