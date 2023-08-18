5 Burning Questions Heading Into AEW All In and All Out

0 of 5

Photo credit: All Elite Wrestling

The next few weeks will be crucial for All Elite Wrestling before the highest-attended event in the company's history.

All In London at Wembley Stadium on August 27 has generated a justifiably preposterous share of hype as its first international show. The colossal five-year anniversary celebration billed as The Biggest Event in Wrestling History is a fitting ode to the birth of AEW.

Tony Khan took a risk, as The Elite initially did, and successfully broke the attendance record for a professional wrestling event in Europe. That's such a major accomplishment that it has nearly overshadowed All Out, which will take place the following Sunday.

The Labor Day weekend tradition is usually AEW's most significant show of the year. However, this year's iteration will have a tough act to follow, leaving many fans wondering what to expect during this important stretch of programming.

Luckily, the product is hot again thanks to the debut of Collision and an unexpected but fruitful storyline on Dynamite.

These are five burning questions heading into AEW All In London and All Out.