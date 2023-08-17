X

NBA

NEWSTEAMSRUMORSHIGHLIGHTSFANTASYDRAFTINJURIES

    Warriors GM Mike Dunleavy Talks NBA In-Season Tournament: 'We Want to Win It'

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVAugust 17, 2023

    SAN FRANCISCO, CA - JUNE 23: General manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. of the Golden State Warriors speaks during a press conference on June 23, 2023 at Chase Center in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Jed Jacobsohn/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Jed Jacobsohn/NBAE via Getty Images

    The NBA has instituted an in-season tournament beginning in the 2023-24 season, and the Golden State Warriors are gunning for it.

    "We're going to be highly competitive towards it," new Warriors general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. told reporters Thursday. "We want to win it."

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.