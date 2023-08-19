Group of 5 Conferences: Preview and Predictions for 2023 Season

0 of 8

Matthew Visinsky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

While realignment shifts the power balance in college football, Group of Five conferences continue to evolve.

During the 2023 season, both the AAC and Conference USA will have significantly different looks. Those changes follow a busy 2022 within the Sun Belt last season, and the Mountain West could undergo a shakeup before next fall—stay tuned on that front.

But today, we're focused on what's happening on the field in 2023.

Among the many topics we'll cover: Which programs from a G5 league may contend for a New Year's Six bowl? Who's going to win each conference? Which players and games do you need to know?

Let's get to it.