Liberty's Sabrina Ionescu Says Her 'Sabrina 1' Shoes Were Stolen at Opposing Arena

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Sabrina Ionescu just wants her insoles back.

The New York Liberty star shared Thursday on X, formerly known as Twitter, that her signature "Sabrina 1" sneakers were stolen at an opposing team's arena.

Ionescu did not specify which arena her shoes were stolen at.

However, Ionescu debuted the signature Oregon Ducks shoe she shared a photo of on X in the final of the WNBA Commissioner's Cup against the Aces at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday.

The Liberty also have not played a game since the Commissioner's Cup final, although they are set to return to the court on Thursday against the Aces.

Ionescu is in the midst of another impressive season, averaging 16.8 points, 5.9 rebounds and 5.9 assists in 28 games while shooting 40.7 percent from the floor and 44.7 percent from deep.

Hopefully the former Duck gets her shoes back, though the loss of her "Sabrina 1's" likely won't impact her performance on the court.

