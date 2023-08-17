X

WNBA

NEWSTEAMSHIGHLIGHTS

    Liberty's Sabrina Ionescu Says Her 'Sabrina 1' Shoes Were Stolen at Opposing Arena

    Erin WalshAugust 17, 2023

    LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - AUGUST 15: Sabrina Ionescu #20 of the New York Liberty brings the ball up the court against the Las Vegas Aces in the first quarter of the 2023 Commissioner's Cup Championship game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on August 15, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Liberty defeated the Aces 82-63. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
    Ethan Miller/Getty Images

    Sabrina Ionescu just wants her insoles back.

    The New York Liberty star shared Thursday on X, formerly known as Twitter, that her signature "Sabrina 1" sneakers were stolen at an opposing team's arena.

    Sabrina Ionescu @sabrina_i20

    Never thought I would get my shoes stolen from an opposing arena… <br>Please just bring me my insoles back 😩<br>RIP to my Sabrina 1s <a href="https://t.co/LaBwa4jkMR">pic.twitter.com/LaBwa4jkMR</a>

    Ionescu did not specify which arena her shoes were stolen at.

    However, Ionescu debuted the signature Oregon Ducks shoe she shared a photo of on X in the final of the WNBA Commissioner's Cup against the Aces at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday.

    The Liberty also have not played a game since the Commissioner's Cup final, although they are set to return to the court on Thursday against the Aces.

    Ionescu is in the midst of another impressive season, averaging 16.8 points, 5.9 rebounds and 5.9 assists in 28 games while shooting 40.7 percent from the floor and 44.7 percent from deep.

    Hopefully the former Duck gets her shoes back, though the loss of her "Sabrina 1's" likely won't impact her performance on the court.

    Liberty's Sabrina Ionescu Says Her 'Sabrina 1' Shoes Were Stolen at Opposing Arena
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon