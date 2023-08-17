Dolphins' Mike McDaniel 'Very Happy' with RB Group amid Dalvin Cook's Jets Contract

Megan Briggs/Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins failed to sign four-time Pro Bowl running back Dalvin Cook and watched him join the division-rival New York Jets, but head coach Mike McDaniel remains confident in the team's current backfield.

"I'm very happy with our running back group," McDaniel said Wednesday, per Kevin Patra of NFL.com. "There's been a ton of development since camp started for already talented guys that I very much believe in. So overall, I'm really pumped with the running back group."

Despite not having a 1,000-yard rusher last season, the Dolphins re-signed all four running backs from the 2022 campaign: Raheem Mostert, Jeff Wilson Jr., Salvon Ahmed and Myles Gaskin. Miami also selected running back De'Von Achane in the third round of this year's NFL draft. Mostert led the team last year with 181 carries and 891 yards while he and Wilson tied for the team lead with three touchdowns.

The Dolphins had been linked to Cook for quite some time. In June, Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer reported that the Minnesota Vikings and Miami Dolphins "came very close to a trade that would've made Cook a Dolphin back in March," but the deal "fell apart."

Once Cook was released by the Vikings, many believed that Miami was the preferred destination for the Florida native. However, he chose to sign with New York earlier this week on a one-year deal worth up to $8.6 million. NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe reported that the Dolphins' contract discussions with the 28-year-old "didn't come close" to the money the Jets offered him.

Now, Miami will be facing Cook twice during the 2023 season with their first meeting coming on Nov. 24 in the NFL's first-ever Black Friday game.

The Dolphins are surely hoping their running back group will help them compete for a second straight trip to the playoffs.