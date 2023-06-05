Dalvin Cook Trade Rumors: Dolphins, Vikings Were 'Very Close' to Deal in March

Michael Owens/Getty Images

The future of star running back Dalvin Cook with the Minnesota Vikings appears to be cloudy, and he reportedly was on the verge of being dealt away months ago.

According to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, the Vikings and Miami Dolphins "came very close to a trade that would've made Cook a Dolphin back in March," but the deal "fell apart."

Cook's future came into question due to his $14.1 million cap hit for the 2023 season. On Friday, ESPN's Kevin Seifert reported that Cook's exit from Minnesota "seems likely if not completely certain" because "the post-Dalvin Cook era has been taking shape for months."

The Vikings are reportedly ready to give Alexander Mattison the reins as the lead back, which would diminish Cook's role with the team. Breer noted that the Dolphins, on the other hand, would have used the four-time Pro Bowler as another playmaker in their vaunted offense.

"The idea, for Miami, was to add another big-play threat to an arsenal that already has two of the game's most explosive receivers, in Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, in the holster," Breer wrote. "And after that one came undone, and as Minnesota contemplated a price it'd be comfortable bringing Cook back at (which would be less than the $11 million he's due), the Vikings discussed using him more sparingly, as an explosive complement to Alexander Mattison."

While the deal may have fallen apart in March, it sounds like there's a chance Cook still ends up in Miami. Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reported that it's "a real possibility" that the 27-year-old Florida native would sign with the Dolphins if he gets released by the Vikings.

Since Cook remains in Minnesota for the time being, there's still a chance that he'll agree to a restructured contract to stay put for the 2023 season. If he hits the open market, however, Cook will surely be pursued by teams looking to contend for a Super Bowl title this year because of his ability to be a difference-maker out of the backfield.