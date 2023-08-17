X

NFL

    Jayron Kearse on Cowboys' Training Camp Fight: 'We Ain't Taking No S--t From Nobody'

    Doric SamAugust 17, 2023

    TAMPA, FLORIDA - JANUARY 16: Jayron Kearse #27 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates after intercepting a pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second quarter in the NFC Wild Card playoff game at Raymond James Stadium on January 16, 2023 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
    Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

    After having multiple fights in training camp on Wednesday, it's clear that the Dallas Cowboys will be playing with a chip on their shoulders throughout the 2023 season.

    "We ain't taking no s--t from nobody—all 32 teams—we ain't taking s--t from nobody," veteran safety Jayron Kearse said after Wednesday's practice. "Whether it's our offense or the next offense. We're trying to show we're the best in the business, so it gets spicy out here, it's gonna get spicy on Sundays, Mondays, Thursdays; whenever we line up, that's how we're gonna come."

    The first scuffle occurred following an altercation between linebacker Sam Williams and center Brock Hoffman. Another brouhaha ensued when two-time All-Pro linebacker Micah Parsons threw a punch at Pro Bowl center Tyler Biadasz.

    Tensions typically run high at this point in training camp, but the Cowboys don't have the benefit of a joint practice against another team to focus on a common enemy. Instead, they're stuck together in Oxnard, California, which makes it understandable that things eventually boiled over.

    The Cowboys will have the chance to take out their frustrations on someone else when they play their second preseason game on Saturday against the Seattle Seahawks.

