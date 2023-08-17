Jayron Kearse on Cowboys' Training Camp Fight: 'We Ain't Taking No S--t From Nobody'

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

After having multiple fights in training camp on Wednesday, it's clear that the Dallas Cowboys will be playing with a chip on their shoulders throughout the 2023 season.

"We ain't taking no s--t from nobody—all 32 teams—we ain't taking s--t from nobody," veteran safety Jayron Kearse said after Wednesday's practice. "Whether it's our offense or the next offense. We're trying to show we're the best in the business, so it gets spicy out here, it's gonna get spicy on Sundays, Mondays, Thursdays; whenever we line up, that's how we're gonna come."

The first scuffle occurred following an altercation between linebacker Sam Williams and center Brock Hoffman. Another brouhaha ensued when two-time All-Pro linebacker Micah Parsons threw a punch at Pro Bowl center Tyler Biadasz.

Tensions typically run high at this point in training camp, but the Cowboys don't have the benefit of a joint practice against another team to focus on a common enemy. Instead, they're stuck together in Oxnard, California, which makes it understandable that things eventually boiled over.

The Cowboys will have the chance to take out their frustrations on someone else when they play their second preseason game on Saturday against the Seattle Seahawks.