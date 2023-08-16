X

    Video: Cowboys Involved in Multiple Camp Fights; Micah Parsons Punches Tyler Biadasz

    Erin WalshAugust 16, 2023

    ARLINGTON, TEXAS - AUGUST 12: Micah Parsons #11 of the Dallas Cowboys walks off the field after the loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in a preseason game at AT&T Stadium on August 12, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)
    Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

    Things got a little chippy at Dallas Cowboys training camp practice on Wednesday as things appeared to boil over.

    Multiple altercations broke out at practice in Oxnard, California, one of which included two-time Pro Bowl linebacker Micah Parsons punching offensive lineman Tyler Biadasz. The punch led to a major scuffle on the field.

    Nick Harris @NickHarrisDC

    Tailend of another scuffle here that started with Micah Parsons punching Tyler Biadasz <a href="https://t.co/v5iMzOkdvP">https://t.co/v5iMzOkdvP</a> <a href="https://t.co/mrhRX29bxO">pic.twitter.com/mrhRX29bxO</a>

    Another altercation involved linebacker Sam Williams and center Brock Hoffman, which also brought together several members of the Dallas offense and defense in what was a tense moment.

    B/R Gridiron @brgridiron

    Cowboys camp was getting chippy today <br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/VoiceOfTheStar?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@VoiceOfTheStar</a>) <a href="https://t.co/X72a1zWhcP">pic.twitter.com/X72a1zWhcP</a>

    With players battling for spots on the 53-man roster, things are understandably going to get a little tense as training camp nears an end, though the likes of Parsons and Biadasz already have their positions secured.

    The Cowboys are gearing up to face the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday in their second of three preseason games. They begin the season on Sept. 10 against the New York Giants.

