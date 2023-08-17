Backstage WWE and AEW Rumors: Latest on Goldberg at All In, Owens and Zayn, More

Backstage WWE and AEW Rumors: Latest on Goldberg at All In, Owens and Zayn, MoreAugust 17, 2023
Goldberg and All Elite Wrestling have been linked in pro-wrestling rumors for months now and as the All In pay-per-view nears, the two are again being mentioned in the same breath.
The status of a potential Goldberg appearance at Wembley Stadium in London on August 27 headlines a collection of insider rumors that also features the latest on Ace Steele's status with AEW and an update on the health of WWE tag team champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.
Could Goldberg Appear at AEW All In?
All In is setting up to be the most significant event in AEW history and potentially history-making as the company continues to flirt with an all-time record for ticket sales.
Considering the enormity of the event, it would make sense that Tony Khan would explore all avenues in terms of recruiting big stars for unforgettable moments.
Per Dave Meltzer on the McGuire on Wrestling podcast, it is not out of the realm of possibility.
Of all the talent that has found its way to AEW since the company's inception in 2019, though, Goldberg is one guy who would seemingly not fit.
AEW talent works a quick, flashy and athletic match while the 56-year-old veteran is a smash-mouth artist who will never give you 30 minutes and probably shouldn't be in the ring for more than 10 at this point.
At his best, he always has been an attraction; a guy who marches to the ring in one of the most intimidating entrances of all time, obliterates an opponent with a spear and jackhammer, and then heads right back where he came from.
AEW fans demand more than that.
WWE learned that overexposing Goldberg in terms of appearances and in-ring work leads to diminishing returns, which is something AEW crowds are likely to be less receptive to given the roster of talent that the creative forces are already struggling to find programs for.
Latest on Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn's Injury Status
Meltzer reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that there are no plans for Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens to drop the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship despite both men currently dealing with injuries.
KO has a broken rib and is off the road, while Zayn has "bursitis or a bursa sac infection" of the left elbow.
It is not surprising that both competitors should be banged up. They wrestle what is already a physical style and have been workhorses for WWE in 2023, appearing on both Raw and SmackDown on multiple occasions while still travelling for live events and international shows.
The champions have not defended their titles since July 17, when they defeated Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio to retain them.
In their absence, teams such as Imperium, The Viking Raiders and Alpha Academy have enjoyed increased television time while Drew McIntyre is being wasted in a new partnership with Matt Riddle.
The news that Zayn and Owens will not drop the titles is welcome in that they worked extremely hard to make it to where they were earlier this year and their title win at WrestleMania 39 was one of the great, emotional moments of that event.
Let them heal up and come back to defend the titles they earned and, when the time is right, properly put over the next set of champions.
Ace Steel Still Working for AEW
Ace Steel, a central figure in the brawl that occurred after All Out in September 2022, remains with AEW, per Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select.
He is on the payroll, has periodic conversations with Tony Khan, and works regularly with CM Punk, but is not allowed at the actual arena for TV or live events as he has been deemed an "insurance risk," the report stated.
Furthermore, the 50-year-old is allowed to find work with other companies outside of AEW during his contract, which is believed to run through the fall of 2024.
That is a long time for a guy to sit at home and contribute ideas and creative suggestions without actually being on the road and around the shows he is actively working on. With that said, he is lucky to remain employed after he reportedly bit Kenny Omega during the brawl a year ago.
The brawl, between Steel, Punk and The Elite's Omega and The Young Bucks, came after a frustration-fueled rant (link contains NSFW language) from Punk during the All Out media scrum that singled out the AEW executive vice presidents for being unprofessional behind the scenes, among other topics.
It makes sense that Steel would still work closely with his friend, Punk, on his creative as part of AEW Collision, but one has to wonder how intently others will hear him out when he isn't physically around to be a real influence in any ongoing creative discussions.
Lacey Evans Finished with WWE
A busy Meltzer confirmed that Lacey Evans is done with WWE.
Details regarding her departure are unknown at this time, but it's not a particularly surprising development.
Over the course of her WWE career, the 33-year-old struggled to find a role that fit her and connected with audiences.
She was the Sassy Southern Belle who demanded her opponents act like ladies, told her inspirational true story only to be turned heel and most recently appeared to use the iconic Sgt. Slaughter character for inspiration, but all to no avail.
Once a promising young star who had an undisputed screen presence and could cut a solid promo while catching up as an in-ring worker, Evans' future in the industry is now uncertain.