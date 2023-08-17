Backstage WWE and AEW Rumors: Latest on Goldberg at All In, Owens and Zayn, More

1 of 4

All In is setting up to be the most significant event in AEW history and potentially history-making as the company continues to flirt with an all-time record for ticket sales.

Considering the enormity of the event, it would make sense that Tony Khan would explore all avenues in terms of recruiting big stars for unforgettable moments.

Per Dave Meltzer on the McGuire on Wrestling podcast, it is not out of the realm of possibility.

Of all the talent that has found its way to AEW since the company's inception in 2019, though, Goldberg is one guy who would seemingly not fit.

AEW talent works a quick, flashy and athletic match while the 56-year-old veteran is a smash-mouth artist who will never give you 30 minutes and probably shouldn't be in the ring for more than 10 at this point.

At his best, he always has been an attraction; a guy who marches to the ring in one of the most intimidating entrances of all time, obliterates an opponent with a spear and jackhammer, and then heads right back where he came from.

AEW fans demand more than that.

WWE learned that overexposing Goldberg in terms of appearances and in-ring work leads to diminishing returns, which is something AEW crowds are likely to be less receptive to given the roster of talent that the creative forces are already struggling to find programs for.