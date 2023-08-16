Jonathan Taylor Excused from Colts Training Camp Because of Personal Matter

Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Jonathan Taylor has been a focal point of Indianapolis Colts training camp because his contract situation is under a national spotlight, but he was not present at practice Wednesday for a different reason.

"Jonathan Taylor returned to Indianapolis to continue his rehab; however, he had a personal matter arise," the Colts said in a statement, per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. "He is not currently with the team, and his absence is excused."

This comes amid the backdrop of Taylor requesting a trade this offseason.

There was some quipping between Colts owner Jim Irsay and the running back's agent, Malki Kawa. Then there was Irsay saying the team will not trade him and a report from ESPN's Stephen Holder that said Indianapolis was "considering placing him on the non-football injury list, which could result in his not being paid for the regular season" because of apparent back pain.

Yet Taylor pushed back at that report:

The running back had returned to the team but remained sidelined as he recovered from ankle surgery. Holder reported Taylor does not plan to take the field until he is 100 percent healthy, especially after dealing with ankle issues last season.

He had been rehabbing elsewhere prior to his return to the team.

Taylor is entering the final season of his contract, and the Colts have shown no indications of trading him or negotiating an extension. They hold some leverage since they can use the franchise tag on him in 2024, giving them up to two seasons to make a decision on his future with the club.

But his latest absence will not result in any fines or punishments since it was excused.