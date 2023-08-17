Bold Warriors Predictions for Top 2023 NBA Offseason Signings, Trades

1 of 3

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

With his 33rd birthday behind him, Draymond Green should, in theory, be entering or advancing through his decline.



If he is, though, you wouldn't know it by his defense.



With so much of his value on that end tied to his intelligence—one of the few basketball traits that ages like wine—he remains an elite presence.

This past season, he collected his third consecutive All-Defensive selection (the eighth of his career) and posted some absurd advanced metrics, like landing in the 99th percentile for defensive estimated plus/minus, per Dunks & Threes, and tying for sixth overall in Defensive RAPTOR, per FiveThirtyEight.



His defensive challenges could increase as Golden State's roster gets older and slower, but that would only add to the impressiveness if he's able to hold things together on that end.

Should Green lead the Dubs near the top five in defensive efficiency—they were 14th in 2022-23, per NBA.com—that could be the kind of achievement that delivers his second Defensive Player of the Year award.

