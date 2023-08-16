NBA Rumors: Joel Embiid 'Happy to Be a Sixer' Despite Twitter Bio Changes

Kayla Oaddams/Getty Images for UNINTERRUPTED

Joel Embiid may have taken "Processing" and his Philadelphia location out of his bio on X (formerly known as Twitter), but that reportedly is not an indicator of his feelings toward the 76ers.

ESPN's Ramona Shelburne said it was a classic troll move by Embiid, who is known to love stoking the flames on social media.

"He is happy to be a Sixer. I don't think this is a precursor to something. I think this is Joel Troel," Shelburne said Wednesday on 97.5 The Fanatic, a Philadelphia radio station.

The Sixers have been embroiled in controversy for the second time in three offseasons, as James Harden has demanded a trade and is seemingly willing to go scorched earth to get what he wants. Harden called Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey a "liar" during an Adidas promotional event in China.

"Daryl Morey is a liar and I will never be a part of an organization that he's a part of," Harden said Monday. "Let me say that again: Daryl Morey is a liar and I will never be a part of an organization that he's a part of."

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the Sixers have pulled Harden off the trade market after exploring deals for more than a month. The Los Angeles Clippers have been the only team to consistently express interest, but their trade offers have consisted only of middling veteran salaries—the exact type of deals that would take the Sixers out of title contention.

Morey has been adamant about not making a trade that hurts the team's chances for next season.

"If we don't get either a very good player or something we can turn into a very good player, we are not going to do it," Morey said last month on The Fanatic.

The Harden fiasco has led to concern Embiid could become disgruntled and angle for his own Philadelphia exit. This is the second time in three seasons a superstar has become disenfranchised with the team and then made life miserable hoping for an exit. Ben Simmons did not play a single game for the Sixers after requesting a trade in 2021, instead sitting out for months while Embiid held down the fort.

It would be understandable if Embiid had no interest in doing the same two years later thanks to Harden. For now, though, things appear to be fine between the Sixers and their MVP center.