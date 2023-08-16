Windhorst: 76ers Can Block James Harden from 2024 NBA FA Through 'Obscure' CBA Rule

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

James Harden applied pressure for the Philadelphia 76ers to trade him when he declared earlier this week that he would "never" again play under team president Daryl Morey.

However, ESPN's Brian Windhorst explained on Wednesday's episode of Get Up that Harden's pressure tactics might not work because of a provision within the collective bargaining agreement that affects his potential free agency next summer that would hinder him from holding out of training camp.

"I don't think it's that simple," Windhorst said. "I don't think it's as easy for him to hold out because there is an obscure rule that exists buried in the NBA CBA that if he doesn't report within 30 days of the opening of training camp, the Sixers actually have the right to block him from becoming a free agent next year. This is a measure that was put in to prevent these types of holdout situations, so Harden is holding a very limited amount of leverage."

While speaking at an Adidas press event in China on Monday, Harden called Morey "a liar" and added he "will never be a part of an organization that he's a part of."

The 33-year-old's frustration stems from the fact that his trade request has not been granted after he exercised his $35.6 million player option. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Saturday that the Sixers ended trade discussions involving Harden and "plan to bring him back to training camp for the start of the season."

Despite Harden's unhappiness in Philadelphia, it appears that there isn't a viable landing spot for him. While his reported preference was to be sent to the Los Angeles Clippers, Wojnarowski stated that the Sixers' "asking price was steep and no teams, including the Clippers, were willing or able to meet it."

The lack of interest from around the league combined with the CBA rule could result in Harden having to stick it out in Philadelphia for another year. The Sixers are hoping to contend for a title, and continuing Harden's partnership with reigning NBA MVP Joel Embiid is their best course to achieve that goal.

"I honestly believe that the best thing for Harden is to play for the Sixers this year, and I definitely understand why the Sixers ended trade talks because I think the best thing for the Sixers is to have Harden play for them," Windhorst said. "I don't think they can execute a trade for him that would bring back the type of talent that he is."

Still, it will be interesting to see how the situation plays between both sides. This is the third time Harden has attempted to force himself off a team, and he was successful the previous times after he was shipped away from the Houston Rockets and Brooklyn Nets, respectively. However, all indications are that the Sixers will not let him go that easily.