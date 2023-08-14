James Harden's Updated Trade Landing Spots After Vow to Never Play for 76ers' Morey

AP Photo/Matt Slocum

The ongoing saga between James Harden and the Philadelphia 76ers took a sharp turn on Monday when video surfaced of the star combo guard blasting team president Daryl Morey.

Per Farbod Esnaashari of Sports Illustrated, Harden was speaking at an Adidas press event in China when he was asked, "What do you think about the current team claiming to end trade talks and trying to bring you back to the team?" The question was referencing a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on Saturday that stated the Sixers ended trade discussions involving Harden and "plan to bring him back to training camp for the start of the season."

The 10-time All-Star didn't hold back during his response, calling Morey "a liar" and adding, "I will never be a part of an organization that he's a part of."

With Harden publicly declaring his unhappiness with the Sixers, there's a chance the organization will have no choice but to reopen trade discussions for the disgruntled veteran. However, finding a landing spot for him will not be easy.

When Harden submitted his trade request after picking up his $35.6 million player option in June, it was widely reported that his preferred destination was the Los Angeles Clippers. Wojnarowski reported on Saturday that Philadelphia's "asking price was steep and no teams, including the Clippers, were willing or able to meet it."

The Sixers are unlikely to part ways with a player of Harden's caliber without receiving a significant return, especially considering the team's hopes of competing for a title while reigning NBA MVP Joel Embiid is in his prime. Teams interested in trading for Harden will only be able to entice Philadelphia if they put together a package that allows the Sixers to maintain their status as top contenders in the Eastern Conference.

The Toronto Raptors have a pair of coveted players in swingman OG Anunoby and Gary Trent Jr., both of whom were the subject of trade rumors throughout last season. Adding big man Chris Boucher or this year's No. 13 pick Gradey Dick to the deal could be appealing to Philadelphia.

If the Sixers hope to trade Harden out of the conference, another California team could be a viable trade partner. The Sacramento Kings are hoping to build off the momentum of last season's third-place finish in the West and could be open to a splash move this offseason. The Kings have multiple assets such as Kevin Huerter, Malik Monk, Davion Mitchell and Trey Lyles to potentially include in a trade for the 2018 MVP.

Another team with assets to play with is the Utah Jazz, who could package together players like Collin Sexton, Jordan Clarkson, Kris Dunn and Talen Horton-Tucker along with draft picks to persuade the Sixers to let go of Harden.

However, perhaps Philadelphia's best course would be to explore the possibility of acquiring another disgruntled superstar.

Damian Lillard's trade request from the Portland Trail Blazers has also failed to gain much traction this offseason, so swapping Harden for him would undoubtedly help the Sixers contend for a title this year. Adding Lillard next to Embiid will shift the power dynamic in the East, so the Sixers would likely jump at the chance to acquire him by shipping Harden to the Pacific Northwest.

It remains to be seen how the situation will play out between Harden and Philadelphia, but it's clear that the soon-to-be 34-year-old does not want to be in a Sixers jersey during the 2023-24 season.