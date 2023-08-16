X

    Best Reaction to England's Win vs. Australia in 2023 Women's World Cup

    Joe TanseyAugust 16, 2023

    SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 16: Alessia Russo of England celebrates after scoring her team's third goal during the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Semi Final match between Australia and England at Stadium Australia on August 16, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Metcalfe - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
    Mark Metcalfe - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

    England is one win away from completing the FIFA Women's World Cup-European Championship double.

    The Lionesses beat World Cup co-host Australia 3-1 in Sydney on Wednesday to set up a showdown with Spain on Sunday.

    Lionesses @Lionesses

    IT'S ALL OVER! 💪<br><br>The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Lionesses?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Lionesses</a> are through to their very FIRST <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FIFAWWC?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FIFAWWC</a> final! 🤩 <a href="https://t.co/iIaLciViDu">pic.twitter.com/iIaLciViDu</a>

    B/R Football @brfootball

    ENGLAND REACH THE WOMEN'S WORLD CUP FINAL FOR THE FIRST TIME 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 <a href="https://t.co/soZsFrgakG">pic.twitter.com/soZsFrgakG</a>

    Carli Lloyd @CarliLloyd

    🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 VS 🇪🇸 <a href="https://twitter.com/FIFAWWC?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@FIFAWWC</a> final. 🔥 Here we go!

    ⚽ FBref ⚽ @fbref

    FINAL: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ENG?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ENG</a> 3 - <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AUS?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AUS</a> 1.<br><br>England will face <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ESP?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ESP</a> in the 2023 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FIFAWWC?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FIFAWWC</a> Final. Australia will play <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SWE?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SWE</a> in the third-place game.

    The reigning European champion used goals from Lauren Hemp and Alessia Russo in the second half to break the deadlock with Australia.

    Hemp took advantage of some confusion at the back from Australia to deposit her third goal of the tournament in the 71st minute.

    FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer

    LAUREN HEMP RECLAIMS THE LEAD FOR THE LIONESSES 🦁 <a href="https://t.co/iPako0yaUW">pic.twitter.com/iPako0yaUW</a>

    Football on TNT Sports @footballontnt

    YOU LOVE TO SEE IT 😍<br><br>Lauren Hemp with a HUGE goal for England 👀⏳🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 <a href="https://t.co/9vatF9Tv8v">pic.twitter.com/9vatF9Tv8v</a>

    ESPN UK @ESPNUK

    Lauren Hemp is her. <a href="https://t.co/xHLWxv7ZMN">pic.twitter.com/xHLWxv7ZMN</a>

    Ian Darke @IanDarke

    Superb display from Lauren Hemp. And huge save from Mary Earps. England lucky Kerr missed a couple but better team won the football match over the full 90. Well done Lionesses !

    Russo also netted her third goal of the tournament in the 86th minute to finish off the victory as Australia desperately chased for a second equalizer.

    FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer

    Alessia Russo puts England one goal closer to the FIFA Women's World Cup Final 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 <a href="https://t.co/VAOd2npXqw">pic.twitter.com/VAOd2npXqw</a>

    Julie Stewart-Binks @JSB_TV

    WOW. After some great chances from <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AUS?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AUS</a>, Alessia Russo scores on the counter attack... a defeated Sam Kerr, crying fans... the game can change in an instant... minutes away from 2nd half stoppage time <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ENG?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ENG</a>

    Mirror Football @MirrorFootball

    🎉 IT'S THREE<br><br>🦁 Alessia Russo extends England's lead over Australia<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/fifawwc?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#fifawwc</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/lionesses?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#lionesses</a> <a href="https://t.co/EGvpd8QYxs">pic.twitter.com/EGvpd8QYxs</a>

    England's second-half surge came after Sam Kerr pulled the game level with an incredible strike from distance in the 63rd minute. The Lionesses had been ahead after an Ella Toone goal in the 36th minute.

    Kerr sent the Stadium Australia into an uproar and provided hope that the Matildas could reach the World Cup final for eight minutes.

    FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer

    THAT'S ABSOLUTELY BRILLIANT 🤩<br><br>GOLAZOOO SAM KERR 🇦🇺 <a href="https://t.co/Gnts261nW2">pic.twitter.com/Gnts261nW2</a>

    FIFA Women's World Cup @FIFAWWC

    SAM KERR THAT WAS SENSATIONAL!

    Squawka Live @Squawka_Live

    Sam Kerr's record against Mary Earps:<br><br>◎ 10 games<br>◉ 10 goals<br><br>Sam-sational. 🤯 <a href="https://t.co/NvfOWoC89D">https://t.co/NvfOWoC89D</a>

    England provided the perfect response to Kerr's goal and set up an all-European final with Spain on Sunday in Sydney.

    Both sides will be playing in their first World Cup final, and it marks the third time two European nations play in the championship match. Norway beat Germany in 1995 and Germany defeated Sweden in 2003.

    ESPN @espn

    SPAIN VS. ENGLAND IN THE WOMEN'S WORLD CUP FINAL 🏆 <br><br>Both countries will play in their first WWC final 👀 🍿 <a href="https://t.co/JLOzc3ov5D">pic.twitter.com/JLOzc3ov5D</a>

    Jeff Kassouf @JeffKassouf

    Sarina Wiegman is the first coach to lead two different countries to a World Cup final. The Netherlands in 2019 (lost to <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USWNT?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USWNT</a>), now England in 2023 (will play Spain in the final on Sunday). <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FIFAWWC?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FIFAWWC</a> <a href="https://t.co/sMYvaCzw8V">pic.twitter.com/sMYvaCzw8V</a>

    Gabriele Marcotti @Marcotti

    Spain v England in Women's World Cup final this weekend…. Whoever wins will join Germany in the select group of nations who have won both Men's and Women's World Cups