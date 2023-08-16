Best Reaction to England's Win vs. Australia in 2023 Women's World Cup

Mark Metcalfe - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

England is one win away from completing the FIFA Women's World Cup-European Championship double.

The Lionesses beat World Cup co-host Australia 3-1 in Sydney on Wednesday to set up a showdown with Spain on Sunday.

The reigning European champion used goals from Lauren Hemp and Alessia Russo in the second half to break the deadlock with Australia.

Hemp took advantage of some confusion at the back from Australia to deposit her third goal of the tournament in the 71st minute.

Russo also netted her third goal of the tournament in the 86th minute to finish off the victory as Australia desperately chased for a second equalizer.

England's second-half surge came after Sam Kerr pulled the game level with an incredible strike from distance in the 63rd minute. The Lionesses had been ahead after an Ella Toone goal in the 36th minute.

Kerr sent the Stadium Australia into an uproar and provided hope that the Matildas could reach the World Cup final for eight minutes.

England provided the perfect response to Kerr's goal and set up an all-European final with Spain on Sunday in Sydney.

Both sides will be playing in their first World Cup final, and it marks the third time two European nations play in the championship match. Norway beat Germany in 1995 and Germany defeated Sweden in 2003.