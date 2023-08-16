Women's World Cup Finals 2023: Early Preview for Spain vs. England Championship

2 of 3

There were any number of moments in this World Cup when England could have folded, given up and tried again in four years, starting with pre-tournament injuries that left forwards Beth Mead and Fran Kirby, as well as defender Leah Williamson, unable to compete.

Then, there was the red card dealt to Lauren James in the Round of 16 after she stepped on the back of Nigeria's Michelle Alozie. Already banned from the quarterfinals as a result, she received a second game suspension from FIFA that would keep her out of the semis.

Faced with uncertainty, head coach Sarina Wiegman remained focused and confident in her team and its depth to get where they wanted to go.

It worked out, with players stepping up in big moments and fueling The Lionesses to the World Cup Finals.

Alessia Russo shined against both Colombia and Australia while Ella Toone scored in place of James against the latter co-host team. Lauren Hemp and Chloe Kelly contributed on the way to Sunday's championship clash with Spain, too.



Much like La Roja, England is competing for its first World Cup and will have the support of a passionate country behind them. They will also have their leading scorer James (three goals, three assists) back for the game, which bodes well for a team that has thrived even without her.

Will it be enough to take down a Spanish squad that, at times, has looked like the best on the pitch? Possibly, especially if Wiegman can devise a defense that takes away the middle of the offense. It has been a problem for La Roja more than once, with Sweden proving you can shut the team down if you shut the midfield down.

If England and its strong defensive unit led by Millie Bright can stunt the offense of its opponent, a World Cup awaits.