    Breanna Stewart, Liberty Hyped by Fans for Dominant Commissioner's Cup Win vs. Aces

    Adam WellsAugust 16, 2023

    LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - AUGUST 15: The New York Liberty celebrate with the championship trophy after defeating the Las Vegas Aces 82-63 in the 2023 Commissioner's Cup Championship game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on August 15, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
    Ethan Miller/Getty Images

    In a potential WNBA Finals preview, the New York Liberty once again dominated the Las Vegas Aces to win the Commissioner's Cup.

    Ten days after their 38-point win over Vegas, the Liberty came back with an 82-63 victory for their first Cup title.

    Breanna Stewart and Sabrina Ionescu struggled to find their shooting touch in the game. New York's star duo combined to shoot 8-of-30 from the field. Marine Johannes picked them up with 17 points in 14 minutes off the bench.

    WNBA @WNBA

    ANOTHA ONE‼<a href="https://twitter.com/MarineJ5?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MarineJ5</a> hits the trey ball &amp; the Liberty lead 53-48 in the 3Q!<br><br>📺 <a href="https://twitter.com/PrimeVideo?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@PrimeVideo</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CommissionersCup?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CommissionersCup</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/coinbase?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@coinbase</a> <a href="https://t.co/8832nxSBu8">pic.twitter.com/8832nxSBu8</a>

    Courtney Vandersloot had her first double-double since July 2 with 11 points and 10 assists in 35 minutes. Jonquel Jones earned Commissioner's Cup MVP honors after putting up 16 points and 15 rebounds.

    WNBA @WNBA

    🌟 Just MVP things 🌟<a href="https://twitter.com/jus242?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@jus242</a> put up a complete performance vs. the Aces to lead the <a href="https://twitter.com/nyliberty?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@nyliberty</a> to their first ever Commissioner's Cup Championship:<br><br>🗽 16 PTS<br>🗽 15 REB<br>🗽 2 BLK<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CommissionersCup?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CommissionersCup</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/coinbase?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@coinbase</a> <a href="https://t.co/8n8Qsfeekc">pic.twitter.com/8n8Qsfeekc</a>

    Fans and analysts heaped praise on the Liberty for a very impressive performance against an Aces team that has been steamrolling every other team in the league all season.

    Arielle (Ari) Chambers @ariivory

    I love this Commissioners Cup MVP moment for Jonquel. She's really coming into her own in this NY Liberty team. "I've found my rhythm" Yes, JJ. Yes you have

    Renee Montgomery @ReneeMontgomery

    The 2023 Commisioner's Cup MVP is Jonquel Jones 🏆 This could really be a turning point for NY. Everything is starting to click on all cylinders <a href="https://t.co/rKPyAUEPkN">https://t.co/rKPyAUEPkN</a>

    Jackie Powell (she/her) @ClassicJpow

    The 2023 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CommissionersCup?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CommissionersCup</a> MVP is Jonquel Jones. Cathy Engelbert noted that she thought it was a difficult vote for the media to cast. She thought it was a balanced performance and it was.<br><br>The Liberty had *5* players in double figures to *3* players in double figures from Vegas.

    Alexa Philippou @alexaphilippou

    Jonquel Jones has 16 points and 15 rebounds, with her latest points putting the Liberty up by 20 with 2 minutes to play.<br><br>With Jones playing this way post All-Star Break, New York has been an *entirely* different team

    Bueckerszone | Paige Bueckers Fan @bueckerszone

    Another championship for Breanna Stewart! 😎 <a href="https://t.co/nmNCdrDXT2">pic.twitter.com/nmNCdrDXT2</a>

    stewie for mvp @secretwnbawag

    Breanna Stewart in her natural habitat (googles and champagne) <a href="https://t.co/6SbXrNOSAh">pic.twitter.com/6SbXrNOSAh</a>

    Eric Eager 📊🏈 @ericeager_

    Marine Johannes is such a baller

    Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 @big_business_

    Streets need New York Liberty to win the title now <a href="https://t.co/LC9UbXfE7Z">https://t.co/LC9UbXfE7Z</a>

    New York Liberty @nyliberty

    Y'all heard it here 🗣🤝 <a href="https://t.co/6RAJhotDOt">https://t.co/6RAJhotDOt</a>

    Dano Mataya @drmataya

    In the 77 games Becky Hammon has coached in the last two years, the Las Vegas Aces they've been held under 65 points twice. <br><br>Both occurring in the last two weeks against the New York Liberty.

    The Liberty have hit their stride since an 88-83 loss to the Minnesota Lynx on July 28. They have won seven straight games since then, including each of the last five by at least 10 points.

    Head coach Sandy Brondello's defense has been terrific during this stretch. Only two teams have hit the 70-point mark against them. They rank third overall with a 99.4 defensive rating, behind only the Aces (96.7) and Connecticut Sun (98.0).

    The Aces are still in the driver seat for the league's best record (27-3) and home-court advantage in the playoffs. They have a three game lead over New York (24-6) for the top spot in the overall standings.

    But the two head-to-head matchups have exposed significant flaws for the Aces that head coach Becky Hammon and her staff have to correct. Reigning WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson has only scored nine points in each of the two games.

    The Aces are only 11-of-49 from three-point range against the Liberty. They lead the league with a 38.9 percent success rate from behind the arc overall.

    Vegas still has two more games against the Liberty before the playoffs to get things figured out. The next meeting between the two teams is Thursday at Michelob Ultra Arena.