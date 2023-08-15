Victor Wembanyama's Spurs Have Most Nationally Televised In-Season Tournament Games

Mike Lawrie/Getty Images

NBA fans will get plenty of chances to watch highly touted rookie Victor Wembanyama in the early portion of the 2023-24 season.

The NBA announced the schedule for its in-season tournament on Tuesday and will reveal the entire 2023-24 campaign's slate on Thursday.

Tim Bontemps of ESPN noted Wembanyama's San Antonio Spurs are the only team with more than two tournament group games on national television. San Antonio is in West Group C with the Sacramento Kings, Golden State Warriors, Minnesota Timberwolves and Oklahoma City Thunder.

San Antonio's Nov. 14 game against the Thunder will be on TNT, while its Nov. 17 game against the Kings will be on ESPN. It then closes group play against the Warriors on Nov. 24 in a matchup that will be televised on ESPN.

The winners from each of the six groups, as well as the highest-finishing team from each conference that didn't win a group, will advance to the single-elimination quarterfinals. The semifinals and championship game will take place on a neutral floor in Las Vegas.

That the league is jumping at the chance to showcase Wembanyama comes as no surprise.

He is the most highly anticipated rookie since LeBron James was the No. 1 pick of the 2003 draft and brings a unique skill set at 7'4" with the ability to shoot from the outside, dominate on the blocks, handle the ball and protect the rim on defense.

Expectations will be high right out of the gate with legendary head coach Gregg Popovich leading the way, and he will have the chance to make a national impression during the in-season tournament.