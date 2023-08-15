James Harden Rumors: Daryl Morey Comments Will Be 'Just the Beginning' of 76ers Saga

AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File

If you are already tired of the James Harden saga, well... buckle up.

A day after Harden called Philadelphia 76ers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey a "liar" and said he would "never be a part of an organization that he's a part of" during an Adidas event in China, ESPN's Ramona Shelburne reported on NBA Today that it was only the opening salvo from the disgruntled point guard:

"Somebody said to me yesterday, 'This is only the beginning.' This is just the beginning of what Harden is going to do to make life very uncomfortable for the Philadelphia 76ers going into training camp. And I think the expectation with Harden is—Ben Simmons, they went through this with Ben Simmons. He didn't show up to camp, he left money on the table. That's not going to happen here with James Harden. This is going to be very uncomfortable. Ben Simmons didn't say anything. Ben Simmons stayed home. It was not loud. This was with a microphone, let me repeat myself. And the phrase I kept hearing was, 'This is just the beginning.'"

