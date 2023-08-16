Buying or Selling the Latest NHL Trade and Free-Agency Rumors

0 of 5

Jeff Bottari/NHLI via Getty Images

The NHL trade market had been mostly quiet since the Detroit Red Wings acquired Alex DeBrincat on July 9 from the Ottawa Senators.

On Aug. 6, though, the summer's biggest deal arrived as the Pittsburgh Penguins acquired Erik Karlsson from the San Jose Sharks in a three-team trade involving the Montréal Canadiens. On Tuesday, the Canadiens finished off the last aspect of the trade, dealing Jeff Petry to the Red Wings for Gustav Lindström and a conditional 2025 fourth-round draft pick.

Meanwhile, the unrestricted free-agent market has been picked almost clean of talent since early July. The only moves of note in recent weeks saw winger Vladimir Tarasenko signing a one-year contract with the Ottawa Senators on July 27, while defenseman Matt Dumba inked a one-year deal on Aug. 6 with the Arizona Coyotes.

Business could remain quiet for the most part in the trade and free-agent markets until training camps open in late September.

However, that hasn't stopped the rumor mill from speculating about potential trade candidates such as Vegas Golden Knights winger (and playoff MVP) Jonathan Marchessault. And talk persists regarding the remaining noteworthy unrestricted free agents such as Patrick Kane and Tomáš Tatar.

It can be difficult to believe the latest offseason conjecture, so let's wade through it and try to determine what's worth buying or selling.

