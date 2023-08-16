Buying or Selling the Latest NHL Trade and Free-Agency Rumors

Buying or Selling the Latest NHL Trade and Free-Agency RumorsAugust 16, 2023
The NHL trade market had been mostly quiet since the Detroit Red Wings acquired Alex DeBrincat on July 9 from the Ottawa Senators.
On Aug. 6, though, the summer's biggest deal arrived as the Pittsburgh Penguins acquired Erik Karlsson from the San Jose Sharks in a three-team trade involving the Montréal Canadiens. On Tuesday, the Canadiens finished off the last aspect of the trade, dealing Jeff Petry to the Red Wings for Gustav Lindström and a conditional 2025 fourth-round draft pick.
Meanwhile, the unrestricted free-agent market has been picked almost clean of talent since early July. The only moves of note in recent weeks saw winger Vladimir Tarasenko signing a one-year contract with the Ottawa Senators on July 27, while defenseman Matt Dumba inked a one-year deal on Aug. 6 with the Arizona Coyotes.
Business could remain quiet for the most part in the trade and free-agent markets until training camps open in late September.
However, that hasn't stopped the rumor mill from speculating about potential trade candidates such as Vegas Golden Knights winger (and playoff MVP) Jonathan Marchessault. And talk persists regarding the remaining noteworthy unrestricted free agents such as Patrick Kane and Tomáš Tatar.
It can be difficult to believe the latest offseason conjecture, so let's wade through it and try to determine what's worth buying or selling.
Will the Pittsburgh Penguins Sign Tomáš Tatar?
The Pittsburgh Penguins pulled off this summer's biggest trade by acquiring Erik Karlsson from the San Jose Sharks in a three-team move involving the Montréal Canadiens.
Following that trade, general manager Kyle Dubas told reporters that he didn't anticipate making any more major moves before training camp opens in September.
Nevertheless, he could make another addition to his scoring lines. On Aug. 12, Rob Rossi of The Athletic reported the Penguins are "keenly interested" in free-agent winger Tomáš Tatar. However, it might come down to whether he gets a guaranteed contract elsewhere rather than a professional tryout offer from Pittsburgh.
The same day, Pittsburgh Hockey Now's Dan Kingerski noted that the Tatar rumor started when Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman speculated that the Penguins might pursue him as a potential short-term replacement for the sidelined Jake Guentzel.
With the winger now only projected to miss the opening five games after ankle surgery, there is no pressing need to replace him.
Verdict: Sell
Should the Penguins remain keen on adding Tatar despite the promising prognosis for Guentzel's recovery, they're sitting just above the $83.5 million salary cap by $79,342.
Unless Guentzel goes on LTIR, Dubas won't be able to outbid other clubs for Tatar without shedding salary elsewhere from the roster.
Could the Carolina Hurricanes Deal Away Brett Pesce or Brady Skjei?
Carolina Hurricanes general manager Don Waddell made several moves this offseason, including the addition of winger Michael Bunting and defensemen Dmitry Orlov and Tony DeAngelo.
However, Carolina Hockey Now's Bryant Baucom believes Waddell must decide if he's trading Brett Pesce or Brady Skjei, or even both.
Pesce, 28, and the 29-year-old Skjei are both eligible to become unrestricted free agents next July. The Carolina GM could consider moving one of them following the additions of Orlov and DeAngelo to the team's defense corps.
Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press noted that Waddell indicated earlier this summer that his club's limited cap space made it difficult to bolster the roster. He wondered if the Hurricanes executive could peddle Pesce or Skjei to clear the logjam on the blue line.
Pesce carries a cap hit for this season of $4 million, while Skjei's is $5.3 million. Trading one or the other could address Waddell's need for more cap room to improve other areas of his roster.
Verdict: Buy
Baucom believes the Hurricanes need more offense this season. Pesce or Skjei could be swapped for a scoring forward. Failing that, Waddell could move them in a cost-cutting deal to free up space to pursue a scorer, perhaps by drawing on his prospect depth to target teams looking to free up cap space.
Will the Calgary Flames Still Attempt to Trade Noah Hanifin?
Noah Hanifin was featured in our July and August NHL Trade Block Big Boards in part because of his reported unwillingness to sign a contract extension with the Calgary Flames. The 26-year-old defenseman is slated to become an unrestricted free agent next July.
During a July 19 appearance on the NHL Network, Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman speculated the Flames could trade the 26-year-old if he doesn't change his mind about a new deal. But despite rumors earlier this summer linking the player to the Boston Bruins, Florida Panthers and Pittsburgh Penguins, he's yet to be moved.
The uncertainty over Erik Karlsson's status prior to his recent trade to the Pittsburgh Penguins could explain why Hanifin is still in Calgary. On Aug. 8, The Athletic's Julian McKenzie questioned whether the Flames could capitalize with Karlsson off the trade market.
Citing Friedman saying Hanifin hopes to continue his NHL career with a U.S.-based club, McKenzie suggested the Buffalo Sabres, Detroit Red Wings and Nashville Predators as potential trade destinations. They can all afford to take on his $4.9 million cap hit for this season, and they have plenty of promising young assets who could interest the Flames.
Verdict: Buy
With Karlsson no longer available, Hanifin becomes the top defenseman in the trade market. But it remains to be seen if the Sabres, Red Wings and Predators are interested in him. Perhaps other clubs will also come calling before the regular season opens in October.
Could Patrick Kane Sign With the Buffalo Sabres?
Patrick Kane sits atop our re-ranked list of this summer's top unrestricted free agents still available.
The winger will be rehabbing from a hip-resurfacing procedure until December. Once he returns to return to action, his agent has indicated he'll sign with the team he believes will give him the best opportunity to win the Stanley Cup.
According to Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press, the 34-year-old has been linked with a move to the Buffalo Sabres. On Aug. 10, he suggested the up-and-coming team could use a player who has three Stanley Cup rings.
A Buffalo native, Kane managed just 57 points in 73 games last season split between the Chicago Blackhawks and New York Rangers. However, he tallied 92 points in 78 games the previous season with a depleted Chicago roster. A return to that high-scoring form would make him a valuable addition to a playoff contender.
The Sabres possess a promising young core of talent. Adding Kane would not only provide them with an additional scoring punch but also the leadership and experience to help them reach the playoffs for the first time since 2011.
Verdict: Sell
Kane's interest is in joining a team with Stanley Cup potential. The Sabres could become that type of team one day, but they're not there yet. Unless this season's Cup contenders end up passing on the future Hall of Famer, it's unlikely he'll play for his hometown club this season.
Will the Vegas Golden Knights Trade Jonathan Marchessault?
Jonathan Marchessault will never forget the 2023 playoffs.
The winger led the Vegas Golden Knights with 13 postseason goals as they won a first Stanley Cup in franchise history. For his efforts, he was awarded the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP.
Marchessault has a year remaining on his contract and becomes eligible for unrestricted free-agent status next July. On Aug. 6, Vegas Hockey Now's Chris Gawlik cited a recent interview with TVA Sports where the 34-year-old indicated that he hadn't yet had any contract extension talks with the team's management.
Despite the lack of talks, the Canadian noted that management tends to take its time. Nevertheless, Gawlik suggested that he could end up on the trade block before his deal expires. He thinks Vegas general manager Kelly McCrimmon will want to get something for the veteran rather than lose him to free agency.
Marchessault is among just five original Golden Knights remaining from their 2017 expansion draft. However, Gawlik noted they've traded popular players before, including Marc-André Fleury in 2021 and winger Reilly Smith on June 28.
Verdict: Sell
There is a risk of Marchessault departing Vegas next summer as a free agent, but the team's defense of the Stanley Cup this season would be hampered by trading one of its most reliable scorers. Unless the Golden Knights are out of playoff contention leading up to the trade deadline, the veteran will play out this season in Nevada.
Stats via NHL.com. Salary and line combinations via CapFriendly.