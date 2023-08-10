Re-Ranking the Top 10 NHL Free Agents Still AvailableAugust 10, 2023
Re-Ranking the Top 10 NHL Free Agents Still Available
On the eve of the July 1 opening day of the 2023 NHL free agency, we ranked the top players eligible to become unrestricted free agents.
With most of those players having been signed within the first week of free agency (especially during the opening day), it's time to adjust our rankings of the best talent still available.
Some noteworthy names such as Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews remain unsigned. Other players, like Tomáš Tatar, have moved up from honorable mentions in our previous ranking. Some, like Max Comtois, are making their debut among the top UFAs. Former contracts along with previous performance factored into this compilation.
10. Jonathan Toews
In our previous ranking, we noted Jonathan Toews faced an uncertain future. It's become no clearer since free agency began on July 1.
Health issues plagued the 35-year-old over the past three seasons, starting with chronic immune response syndrome that sidelined him for the entire COVID-shortened 2020-21 season. In 2022-23, long-COVID symptoms limited him to just 31 points in 53 games.
With the Chicago Blackhawks rebuilding, Toews and the club parted ways at the end of his contract, bringing an end to his illustrious 15-year tenure there. He had completed an eight-year contract with an average annual value of $10.5 million.
No longer in his playing prime, the center remains well-respected for his leadership and defensive abilities. If he's willing to continue his playing career, there could be playoff contenders drawn to his Stanley Cup experience.
At this stage of his career and given his recent illnesses, Toews will have to accept a significant pay cut on a one- or two-year deal.
The question is whether he wants to keep playing. On July 7, Sportsnet's Mark Spector reported the agency that represents the future Hall of Famer didn't include his name on the list of free-agent clients it sent out to NHL clubs. That suggests he's leaning toward retirement, putting him at the bottom of this ranking.
9. Max Comtois
After completing a two-year contract with an average annual value of $2.04 million, Maxime Comtois was slated to become a restricted free agent with arbitration rights on July 1. However, the Anaheim Ducks opted not to qualify his rights, making him an unrestricted free agent.
Chosen by the Ducks in the second round (50th overall) in the 2017 NHL draft, the 24-year-old was projected to have a promising career as an all-around winger.
The 6'2", 210-pounder appeared poised for a breakout performance following a 16-goal, 33-point performance in 55 games during the COVID-shortened 2020-21 season.
However, he struggled the following two seasons as the Ducks engaged in rebuilding their roster. Injuries also hampered his performance, and he missed 16 games with an injured hand in 2021-22 and a total of 14 games with lower- and upper-body injuries last season.
Given Comtois' youth, he still has time to reach his potential as a second-line NHL winger. He will make an affordable reclamation project on a one-year contract worth around $1.5 million.
8. Pius Suter
Teams in the market for a middle-six forward in his late 20s who can play center or left wing could give Pius Suter a call before training camps open in September.
The 27-year-old is coming off a two-year contract with an average annual value of $3.3 million, Given the flattened salary cap, he could end up getting a one-year deal for around $2.5 million.
An undrafted player, Suter made his NHL debut with Chicago in the COVID-shortened 2020-21 season, tallying 14 goals and 27 points. He spent the past two seasons with the Detroit Red Wings, netting 15 goals and 36 points in 2021-22 and 14 goals and 24 points last season.
Suter's agency indicated last month that the offers he received haven't met expectations, but it also stated its client returning to play in Switzerland was "very, very unlikely".
On July 18, The Athletic's Peter Baugh included Suter on his list of players who could be low-cost additions for the Colorado Avalanche. There could be other NHL teams giving him similar consideration.
7. Paul Stastny
For the third straight year, Paul Stastny enters the unrestricted free-agent market. He's coming off a one-year, $1.5 million contract with the Carolina Hurricanes.
At 37, he is in the twilight of his NHL career. In 17 seasons, he has seven years with at least 20 goals and 12 seasons with 40-plus points on his resume. He saw mostly checking-line duty with the Hurricanes last season, netting a career-low 22 points in 73 games along with four goals in 15 playoff games.
Age and the wear-and-tear of a long career could be catching up with Stastny. However, he netted 21 goals and 45 points in 71 games the previous season with the Winnipeg Jets. That could tempt a team seeking experienced depth at center for this season.
The Athletic's Matthew Fairburn included Stastny on his Aug. 1 list of bargain forward options to replace the sidelined Jack Quinn. He could surface on some other teams' lists of affordable free-agent targets.
6. Phil Kessel
The past season was a significant one for Phil Kessel. He set the NHL ironman record last October with the Vegas Golden Knights by playing in his 990th consecutive regular-season game, extending that record to 1,064 games as he played in all 82 regular-season games.
He also skated on a Stanley Cup champion for the third time in his 17-season NHL career.
In recent years, however, his production has been in decline as time appears to be catching up with the 35-year-old. His 36 points last season were the second-lowest of his career, and he only suited up for four playoff games during the Golden Knights' march to the Cup.
Despite the drop in his stats, the winger had a respectable 52-point performance with the rebuilding Arizona Coyotes in 2021-22. He told Sportsnet's David Amber and Elliotte Friedman following the Cup win that he has no intention of retiring just yet.
Kessel is past his prime, but he might be an affordable addition to any club seeking experienced middle-six scoring depth. He completed a one-year, $1.5 million contract with the Golden Knights. Perhaps he'll accept a $1 million deal to play with another club for one more NHL season.
5. Josh Bailey
After spending his entire 15-season NHL career with the New York Islanders, Josh Bailey was traded to Chicago on June 29. He was promptly bought out of the remaining year of his contract, making him an unrestricted free agent for the first time.
It was a harsh ending to his long tenure with the Isles, but it was done to free up cap space. He was carrying an average annual value of $5 million for 2023-24. The buyout ensures he'll receive two-thirds of that over the next two years.
Bailey has been an effective and versatile two-way forward for most of his NHL career. Capable of playing either wing, he's exceeded 40 points six times, including a 44-point performance in 2021-22. He managed just 25 points in 64 games last season and was frequently a healthy scratch down the stretch.
Now 33, he could still be an effective checking-line winger for a club seeking an experienced penalty-killer with leadership ability. He would also be an affordable one-year signing for around $1 million.
4. Zach Parise
In his 18th NHL season, Zach Parise proved to be a productive and valuable member of the New York Islanders. His 21 goals in 82 games marked the 11th time he exceeded the 20-goal plateau.
Isles captain Anders Lee and teammate Brock Nelson praised the 39-year-old's contributions on and off the ice, indicating they would love to have him return this season.
Parise could be considering retirement, though. He was undecided about his future following the Islanders' first-round elimination from the 2023 playoffs.
If the left winger decides to play another season, it will be with the Islanders. He would be returning to a club that has largely kept its roster intact as it hopes to improve over last season's nail-biting performance.
It took a strong effort over the Islanders' final 32 games to secure a playoff spot, qualifying on their last game of the regular season on April 12.
Parise played on a one-year, bonus-laden 35-plus contract last season with a base salary of $750,000 with another $750,000 in performance bonuses. If he returns, it could be on a similar deal.
3. Tomáš Tatar
In the final season of his two-year contract with the New Jersey Devils, Tomáš Tatar enjoyed a return to form in 2022-23. He tallied 20 goals for the seventh time in his 12-season NHL career while his 48 points marked the sixth time he reached or exceeded the 40-point plateau.
That production puts the 32-year-old high on our ranking of unrestricted free-agent talent. Coming off a two-year contract worth an average annual value of $4.5 million, he could be seeking around the same AAV on a two or three-year contract.
The winger should draw some interest from clubs in need of experienced scoring depth. But he's an unrestricted free agent in an offseason with a flattened salary cap and too many teams carrying limited cap space to invest in UFA talent. His next contract could be another one-year deal worth $3 million annually despite last season's solid offensive numbers.
On July 15, Adam Proteau of The Hockey News wondered if Tatar would agree to a one-year contract with the rebuilding Anaheim Ducks if they showed an interest in his services. He also appeared on The Athletic's Matthew Fairburn's Aug. 1 list of affordable free-agent targets for the Buffalo Sabres to replace injured forward Jack Quinn.
2. David Krejčí
Following the 2020-21 season, David Krejčí left the Boston Bruins after 15 seasons to play in his native Czechia. He returned to the Bruins last season, signing a one-year deal.
The 37-year-old finished with 56 points in 70 games as the club set single-season NHL records with 65 wins and 135 points
Krejčí, however, wasn't sure whether he'd return with the Bruins at season's end. With long-time teammate and captain Patrice Bergeron announcing his retirement last month, he could end up doing the same.
Barring an official retirement announcement, the center sits on our list of the top remaining unrestricted free agents. Despite the uncertainty over his future, we're placing him at No. 2, moving him up from an honorable mention on our previous ranking.
Krejčí completed a one-year, 35-plus contract with a base salary of $1 million and $2 million in performance bonuses. If he returns to the NHL, it will be with the Bruins. Given their limited cap room for 2023-24, it could be another one-year, low-cost, bonus-laden deal.
1. Patrick Kane
If the past season had been a normal, healthy one for Patrick Kane, he likely would have been snapped up within the opening hours of free agency.
However, the 34-year-old was plagued by a nagging hip injury that limited him to just 21 goals and 57 points in 73 games with the Chicago Blackhawks and New York Rangers.
Kane underwent a hip resurfacing procedure on June 1 with a recovery period of four-to-six months. On July 13, ESPN.com's Greg Wyshynski reported the winger's agent indicated his client should be ready to return to action by December. By that point, he will select the team he feels has the best chance of winning the Stanley Cup.
Suitors for Kane's services will bet on him regaining his 92-point form in 2021-22. That level of production along with his championship experience would make him an invaluable addition to any Stanley Cup contender. Those factors are why he sits atop this ranking after being at No. 6 on our previous list.
Kane completed an eight-year contract with an average annual value of $10.5 million. He's at the stage of his career where he won't get that kind of lucrative offer again. Considering the flattened salary cap for this season and his recent surgery, he could end up having to accept a prorated one-year contract worth between $4 million and $5 million.
Stats via NHL.com and salary info via Cap Friendly.
Did we miss anyone? Do you agree or disagree with our ranking? Let us know in the comments below.