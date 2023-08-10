Re-Ranking the Top 10 NHL Free Agents Still Available

10 of 10

If the past season had been a normal, healthy one for Patrick Kane, he likely would have been snapped up within the opening hours of free agency.

However, the 34-year-old was plagued by a nagging hip injury that limited him to just 21 goals and 57 points in 73 games with the Chicago Blackhawks and New York Rangers.

Kane underwent a hip resurfacing procedure on June 1 with a recovery period of four-to-six months. On July 13, ESPN.com's Greg Wyshynski reported the winger's agent indicated his client should be ready to return to action by December. By that point, he will select the team he feels has the best chance of winning the Stanley Cup.

Suitors for Kane's services will bet on him regaining his 92-point form in 2021-22. That level of production along with his championship experience would make him an invaluable addition to any Stanley Cup contender. Those factors are why he sits atop this ranking after being at No. 6 on our previous list.

Kane completed an eight-year contract with an average annual value of $10.5 million. He's at the stage of his career where he won't get that kind of lucrative offer again. Considering the flattened salary cap for this season and his recent surgery, he could end up having to accept a prorated one-year contract worth between $4 million and $5 million.

