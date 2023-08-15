Canadiens Trade Jeff Petry to Red Wings for Gustav Lindström, Conditional Draft Pick

AP Photo/Nick Wass

Veteran defenseman Jeff Petry is on the move for the third time in a little over a year.

The Detroit Red Wings announced that they've acquired Petry from the Montreal Canadiens in exchange for Gustav Lindström and a conditional 2025 fourth-round draft pick.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

