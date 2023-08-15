X

    Canadiens Trade Jeff Petry to Red Wings for Gustav Lindström, Conditional Draft Pick

    Doric SamAugust 15, 2023

    Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Jeff Petry (26) looks on during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Washington Capitals, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
    AP Photo/Nick Wass

    Veteran defenseman Jeff Petry is on the move for the third time in a little over a year.

    The Detroit Red Wings announced that they've acquired Petry from the Montreal Canadiens in exchange for Gustav Lindström and a conditional 2025 fourth-round draft pick.

    B/R Open Ice @BR_OpenIce

    The Canadiens have traded Jeff Petry to the Red Wings in exchange for Gustav Lindstrom and a conditional 2025 4th-round pick.<br><br>This is the third trade involving the Habs and Petry in the last 13 months 😳 <a href="https://t.co/B8AgEtlE28">pic.twitter.com/B8AgEtlE28</a>

