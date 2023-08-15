Jets' Dalvin Cook Won't Practice for At Least 1 Week After Signing Contract

Michael Owens/Getty Images

The New York Jets made a splash Monday by signing four-time Pro Bowl running back Dalvin Cook to a one-year deal, but it will take some time before we see him in his new uniform.

Per Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk, Jets head coach Robert Saleh told reporters Tuesday that Cook will not practice with the team for at least a week while he awaits the birth of his child and continues his recovery from shoulder surgery.

The 28-year-old is the latest playmaker to join New York's revamped offense this season. The Jets are making a push to contend for a Super Bowl after acquiring star quarterback Aaron Rodgers and adding receivers Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb and Mecole Hardman along with new offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett.

While Cook isn't expected to be on the field anytime soon, New York has a deep backfield that is headlined by second-year speedster Breece Hall, who was activated off the PUP list on Tuesday following his recovery from a torn ACL. The Jets have additional depth with Michael Carter, Zonovan Knight and 2023 fifth-round pick Israel Abanikanda.

Adding Cook to that group is exciting for a New York team that hasn't had a 1,000-yard rusher since 2015. The former Minnesota Viking ran for 1,173 yards last season despite playing with a separated shoulder.

"There's a lot of different things you can do to create a bunch of headaches for defensive coaches," Saleh said. "He's not a trick back either. You can turn around, hand him the ball and he can run downhill. He's done it for a long time."

It will be interesting to see how it all comes together for the Jets, who are trying to end a 12-year playoff drought.

New York will play its next preseason game on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.