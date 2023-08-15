Jets' Breece Hall to Come off of PUP List After Knee Injury amid Dalvin Cook Contract

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

The New York Jets are activating running back Breece Hall off the physically unable to perform list Tuesday.

Hall's activation comes just one day after the team reached a one-year contract with veteran running back Dalvin Cook. It's almost certain the Hall news was unrelated, as he's been ramping up his activity in camp.

Hall, a 2022 second-round pick, suffered a torn ACL during a Week 7 game against the Denver Broncos last October. He finished with 463 rushing yards and four touchdowns, adding 218 yards and a score on 19 receptions. The Iowa State product looked every bit the part of a Pro Bowl-caliber runner when healthy last season, but uncertainty regarding his health undoubtedly led to the Cook signing.

Cook has rushed for over 1,000 yards and earned a Pro Bowl selection in each of the last four seasons. His reliable veteran status falls right in line with the Jets' offseason moves since acquiring Aaron Rodgers from the Green Bay Packers. New York's front office previously added veterans Randall Cobb, Allen Lazard and Mecole Hardman to the receiving corps to go along with second-year wideout Garrett Wilson.

It's likely Cook and Hall will be in a timeshare, similar to how the Packers used Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon in recent years. Hall projects as a better pass-catcher out of the backfield—particularly as Cook enters his age-28 season—so it's possible he gets more passing-down work while Cook serves as the main between-the-tackles runner.

Rodgers will likely have significant say in the running back rotation, as he'll undoubtedly want the guy he trusts most in pass protection to get the most work. Cook's veteran status gives him an advantage in that regard, so the Jets' backfield could look a little like the Dallas Cowboys of 2022.