NBA 2K24 Gameplay Trailer Drops with Victor Wembanyama, LeBron James and Top Stars

Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The first trailer for NBA 2K24 is here.

2K Sports released the official gameplay trailer for the Sept. 8 release on Tuesday, showing how this year's game will emulate real life.

Nikola Jokić, Kevin Durant, LeBron James and Stephen Curry are among the top stars prominently featured in the trailer. We also see our first glimpse of Victor Wembanyama, the game's top-rated rookie at 84 overall, getting his first 2K action.

NBA 2K24 will introduce PROPlay to the game, which is a technology that seeks to directly translate on-court play to the virtual world.

Celebrating its 25th anniversary, NBA 2K is set to release four versions of the game next month. The first two feature Kobe Bryant on the cover, for both a Bryant Edition and the special Black Mamba Edition. A 25th Anniversary release, which also includes a year's subscription to NBA League Pass, is also set for digital and physical retail locations.

Further details regarding features and new elements to the game are expected to be released in the coming weeks.