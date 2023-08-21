Every Top-20 NBA Draft Pick's Signature Skill

Every Top-20 NBA Draft Pick's Signature SkillAugust 21, 2023
Every rookie will enter the NBA known for one signature skill.
It might not generate the most offense or production, but it will be the skill they're better at executing than most.
We determined that finishing, shot-making versatility, touch, shot-blocking, driving and passing should each be considered skills. Some players have more specific signatures like transition passing or pull-up shooting.
For each of the draft's top-20 picks, we identified the one skill that the rookie will be associated most with by the end of the season.
Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs
Signature skill: Long-reach finishing
The ball-handling moves, range and running threes create the wild highlights. But Victor Wembanyam's signature skill is his finishing and the unique, unmatchable ways he can generate easy opportunities at the basket.
Typical floater and layup attempts can be dunks for the 7'4" big man whose 8'0" wingspan allows him to reach above the rim without needing to elevate or even touch the paint. The fact that he can stretch over or around defenders with his left hand allows him to counter and find alternative pathways to the rim.
The coordination to catch on the move, whether it's in transition or a putback—plus quick load time from his gather to his jump—makes Wembanyama even more dangerous of a finisher. Between his unbeatable standing reach and mobility, a lack of strength won't keep him from racking up dunks or shooting a high percentage inside.
Brandon Miller, Charlotte Hornets
Signature skill: Catch and shoot
With LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier handling the ball, and Gordon Hayward and Miles Bridges back in the lineup, Brandon Miller should play mostly to his strengths this season as a 6'9" catch-and-shoot weapon.
Spot-up shooting is his most reliable and translatable skill for 2023-24, after he shot 39.8 percent off the catch and 48.1 percent on unguarded threes.
Despite unorthodox mechanics with a low release, Miller has range by effectively stepping into jumpers to generate power and compensate for a push motion.
Stationary catch-and-shooting remains his signature skill, as he only shot 32.5 percent off screens and 32.0 percent off pull-ups. If we were to zoom out, however, shot-making in general is still a major strength that will fuel most of his early scoring production. Though his execution may be inconsistent this season, he'll still look plenty capable of drilling dribble jumpers, step-backs, movement threes and tough floaters.
Scoot Henderson, Portland Trail Blazers
Signature skill: Change of speed/direction
Scoot Henderson will force his defenders to use a ton of energy trying to stay attached throughout a game. He has that joystick movement with a combination of tight ball-handling to change direction and explosion off hesitations, which knock defenders off balance and create driving opportunities and space into dribble jumpers.
Initially, Henderson's primary value to the Portland Trail Blazers will be his ability to capture team defenses' attention and put pressure on the rim. The stop-start burst will serve him well in ball-screen situations. And once he's in the lane, he's a strong finisher with vision for kickout opportunities.
His shiftiness should also allow him to get into his mid-range pull-up and step-back, a shot he's excellent at creating and confident taking.
Amen Thompson, Houston Rockets
Signature skill: Passing
Amen Thompson will find ways to score off his quickness, ball-handling and lane explosion. But his passing skills remain ahead of his scoring. Regardless of what position he plays most for Houston, he operates with a point guard's mentality. He'll add the most value to the Houston Rockets' rotation next year as a secondary playmaker next to Fred VanVleet and a primary creator for the second unit.
His vision and passing come alive after his quick-twitch moves and lightning dribbles put him in playmaking position. Teammates thrive due to Thompson's gravity, which he uses to suck in defenders and set up shooters and finishers.
He's also defied traditional coaching beliefs that suggest players shouldn't leave the ground before passing. He uses hang time and mid-air fakes to throw off defenders before finding a teammate with a jump pass.
The addition of VanVleet will cut into Thompson's assists, but it should quickly become obvious that the rookie has an effortless knack creating for others.
Ausar Thompson, Detroit Pistons
Signature skill: Transition scoring and passing
Though Ausar Thompson is known for special athleticism, his transition passing pops as much as his finishing.
When the game is moving at its fastest, Thompson can see it in slow motion. He makes quick-read, accurate hit-ahead passes to streaking teammates. He processes quickly when catching on the break and delivering an extra pass to a trailer or shooter.
Despite the open floor representing the best situation for Thompson to score in, he's doesn't force anything. His unselfishness shines on fastbreak opportunities that would normally be difficult for superstar athletes to resist trying to create highlights.
Still, he projects as an easy bucket in transition thanks to elite speed, coordination and bounce for a 6'7" wing. Thompson alone should lead to the Detroit Pistons becoming a more effective, fast-paced offensive unit.
Anthony Black, Orlando Magic
Signature skill: Passing
Anthony Black's assist numbers (playing with Markelle Fultz, Jalen Suggs and Cole Anthony) won't match the eye test. His passing will be a standout skill, and the ability to handle at 6'7" only enhances the effectiveness of his vision.
Though he's held back slightly by limited explosion for blowing by, Black still creates quality chances for teammates just making the right, simple reads and quick decisions.
He excels at seeing the floor as a pick-and-roll ball-handler, when he seemingly goes through progressions like an NFL quarterback when dribbling off the screen. Black doesn't need to play fast, as he does a nice job manipulating defenses with his herky-jerky movement to buy time for teammates to get open.
He also uses his height well, particularly on drives to toss lobs and throw darts over defenders.
Fultz's resurgence is key for the Orlando Magic, but they also presumably pictured more upside in the idea of having wing-sized, two-way point guard.
Bilal Coulibaly, Washington Wizards
Signature skill: Transition scoring
Athleticism will fuel much of Bilal Coulibaly's impact and production, but there is also skill to his transition scoring.
Long strides and explosive leaping contribute to easy buckets for Coulibaly. However, his footwork separates him. He's mastered the Eurostep, often using it to decelerate, change direction and step through small openings on the way to the basket.
Handling the ball in the open floor, he operates with multiple speeds and functional body control in the lane. He's becoming a weapon off a defensive rebound with grab-and-go ability as a transition initiator who can finish his own coast-to-coast takes through backpedaling defenses.
In the half court, he'll be most useful as a cutter and spot-up shooter. But Coulibaly's self-creation will come alive when he's pushing the ball in the open floor.
Jarace Walker, Indiana Pacers
Signature skill: Passing
Jarace Walker's passing will pop most this year, which may come as a surprise based on his NCAA assist numbers.
Though he didn't have many chances to handle the ball at Houston, the tape from IMG and summer league shows a high-IQ, live-dribble passer.
In high school, IMG often used Walker as a pick-and-roll ball-handler, where he can dish with one hand off the dribble and make reads with the type of guard instincts you don't see in a 6'8", 240-pound forward. We saw more of his dishing last month in summer league, where he averaged 3.3 assists with the Indiana Pacers.
His identity ultimately revolves around versatility, as Walker has improved his three-ball, brings physical finishing, has touch on his floater and possesses excellent defensive tools. But he's still lacking a reliable method for scoring, and his ability to lock down around the perimeter was somewhat inconsistent at Houston.
Regardless of the college stats or limited playmaking highlights last season, passing will be Walker's more advanced offensive skill early on.
Taylor Hendricks, Utah Jazz
Signature skill: Shot-blocking
Taylor Hendricks' catch-and-shooting represents his most useful offensive skill. But the shot-blocking separates him.
Though not a classic rim-protecting center, Hendricks swatted 1.7 shots per game at 6'9", often using a combination of effective timing, fearlessnesses and hand-eye coordination.
He blocked an impressive amount of dunk attempts for a forward, meeting drivers at the rim while going straight up and hanging in the air. The most unique rejections came in transition, with opposing scorers coming full speed and Hendricks morphing into in a wall.
He only got called for 68 fouls in 1179 minutes as a freshman.
The Utah Jazz had to be enticed by what the pairing of Hendricks and Walker Kessler could do for the team's defensive upside.
The No. 9 pick also shows promise switching and guarding in space, but his ability to read plays from off the ball, get to the right spot and deny finishers will create signature highlights this upcoming season.
Cason Wallace, Oklahoma City Thunder
Signature skill: Creating defensive events
With Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Josh Giddey and Jalen Williams locked into the lineup, the Oklahoma City Thunder will value Cason Wallace's defensive impact.
An outstanding 3.7 steal percentage at Kentucky highlights both elite instincts and excellent technique, particularly guarding in space.
Anticipation and lateral footwork help Wallace keep ball-handlers in front of him, where he can use his quick hands, IQ and hand-eye coordination to strip the ball. His effort and mind play a role, but there is skill to Wallace's defensive playmaking.
The versatility to shoot off the dribble, pass and hit spot-up threes should allow him to fit into to different lineups. However, he doesn't have one special offensive strength. His identity early on will revolve around his ability to pressure full court, contest shots, force turnovers and make plays on the ball.
Jett Howard, Orlando Magic
Signature skill: Shot-making versatility
The Orlando Magic will quickly value Jett Howard's shooting and the versatility he's developed with his jumper.
He'll serve as an immediate off-screen shot-maker as a 6'8" spot-up target who also hit 37.3 percent of his movement jumpers at Michigan.
Howard showed some isolation scoring as well, using a series of dribble moves to generate rhythm into his pull-up threes.
The deeper arc didn't seem to bother him in summer league, where he hit 8-of-20 triples, which included a number of pull-ups.
Without explosive driving ability, Howard will earn his rookie role by spacing the floor and burying jumpers out of different situations.
Dereck Lively, Dallas Mavericks
Signature skill: Pick-and-rolling
The Dallas Mavericks will want to use Dereck Lively often as a screener. He shot an incredible 24-of-28 last year as a roll man, and with more spacing, better NBA passers while still possessing elite length and reach, he should continue to have success scoring after setting picks.
Lively has shown good spacial awareness, knowing how to position himself for a catch and path to the rim when slipping toward the basket. Guards will have an enormous target to pass to, so Lively's ability to sneak into space will be huge for his scoring chances.
The ability to catch balls high above the cylinder should consistently create alley-oop chances, but he also has quick load time exploding up when gathering below the rim. Of Lively's 77 field goals last season, 54 were dunks.
Gradey Dick, Toronto Raptors
Signature skill: Shooting versatility
Gradey Dick will give the Toronto Raptors immediate shooting with the 6'8" size, high release and track record that suggests it's instantly translatable.
With minimal dip, there is no wasted motion in Dick's shot. But it's his ability to knock down jumpers in different ways that will create more scoring opportunities this season for the rookie.
Dick looked comfortable shooting off movement, squaring his body and rising with balance. He'll play mostly off the ball this season, and a strong catch-and-shoot game should serve him well.
But he also shot 46.1 percent percent on dribble jumpers, which including pull-ups, fallaways and step-backs. Though Dick may not receive many ball-handling reps to create, he should still be able to pose a threat dribbling after closeouts in spot-up situations.
Jordan Hawkins, New Orleans Pelicans
Signature skill: Off-ball shooting
The New Orleans Pelicans were presumably drawn to adding an immediate NBA shooter when they drafted Jordan Hawkins.
His signature skill should lead to instant minutes and interested suitors throughout upcoming free-agent periods and trade seasons. After burying 109 three-pointers last season, and leading the draft in makes off screens, Hawkins projects as a plug-and-play shot-maker.
Between adequate, 6'5" size, elevation on his jumper, NCAA production, an 88.7 free-throw percentage and obvious skill shooting off movement, there are enough reason to believe in the No. 14 pick's core strength translating.
Kobe Bufkin, Atlanta Hawks
Signature skill: Finishing
Kobe Bufkin should have graded as the top finishing guard in the class after he shot 71.1 percent on 121 attempts around the rim at Michigan.
Athleticism isn't a strength, either. Bufkin shows strong footwork to sidestep defenders and find space on drives. He uses hang time and mid-air adjustments with either hand. Despite lacking explosion, he earns himself dunks by timing drives and taking the right angles on his leaps toward the rim. He has the skill to surprise and beat shot-blockers with wrong-foot finishes.
Bufkin has an impressive layup package that includes extension finishes and touch on high-arcing banks off the glass.
Though he lacks the burst for blowing by off the dribble, Michigan ran a lot of dribble handoffs for Bufkin to put him in position to convert drives.
The big question scouts had before the draft asked whether his efficiency in the paint will translate, given his slight frame and athletic limitations. If he suddenly has trouble at the basket, Bufkin's pick-and-roll ball-handling will become his signature skill.
Keyonte George, Utah Jazz
Signature skill: Shot-making versatility
Isolation scoring may eventually become Keyonte George's signature skill and NBA moneymaker. Right now, it's his shot-making versatility, which will allow him to generate offense playing on and off the ball as a rookie.
George has beautiful rhythm rising into both catch-and-shoot and dribble jumpers.
He hit 46.2 percent of his movement threes last season, showing strong fundamentals squaring up off screens and rising with power/balance. Extreme confidence and some suspect decision-making negatively affected his pull-up percentages, but George has a clear comfort level creating separation into jumpers and knocking them down with range.
Given how sharp he looked on the ball in summer league, where he also averaged 5.3 assists, the Jazz figure to use George more often as a ball-handler. And that should help expedite his self-creation scoring development.
But at the moment, shot-making versatility represents his signature skill and the reason his game seems adaptable and ready to produce.
Jalen Hood-Schifino, Los Angeles Lakers
Signature skill: Pull-up shooting
At Indiana, Jalen Hood-Schifino drilled 80 pull-up jumpers in 32 games. Shooting off the dribble represents his go-to method for scoring.
It keeps a lack of explosiveness from hurting him too much, as Hood-Schifino doesn't need to get all the way to the rim to threaten defenses. He shot 42.1 percent on 152 two-point jumpers, showing a high comfort level stopping and popping in the mid-range. He also made 37.1 percent of his pull-up threes, compared to just 30.4 percent on catch-and-shoot threes.
Hood-Schifino ultimately operates with good pacing and change of speed, which along with 6'6" size for a ball-handler, helps him to create space and balance when rising up off the dribble.
Jaime Jaquez Jr., Miami Heat
Signature skill: Two-point shot-making
Jaime Jaquez Jr. uses crafty ball-handling and strength for creating separation, but the real skill involves his ability to make tough two-point jumpers.
He converted 31 post-ups at a 45.6 percent clip, frequently shaking into fallaways around the key. When the defender stays attached to contest the fadeaway, he hits them with counter footwork and then makes the shorter secondary options in his repertoire (40.7 percent jump shots inside 17 feet).
Jaquez was often used as an isolation scorer from the elbows and short corners at UCLA. And he was effective without any blow-by burst, thanks to his shot-making off the dribble (40.6 percent two-point pull-ups).
He's not as potent pulling up from deep, but he should see more spot-up attempts in rhythm with the Miami Heat, which should lead to a higher three-point percentage. Regardless, he'll generate the most highlights this season drilling off-balance jumpers and counter hooks inside the arc.
Brandin Podziemski, Golden State Warriors
Signature skill: Touch shots
The Golden State Warriors will value Brandin Podziemski's instant connector ability and versatility, which includes high-IQ passing and unteachable rebounding instincts. But his signature skill is shot-making touch, used often on difficult floaters and one-legged attempts.
He shot an outstanding 47.9 percent combined on runners and hooks last season. Podziemski made more than twice as runner shots as two-point pull-ups, a reflection of trust and confidence in his touch.
His touch also shows on rim finishes, as he had to use it below the rim around shot-blockers without having strength or explosion.
There is an argument that Podziemski's playmaking will be his signature skill next season, but he could also wind up as one of the league's sharper one-handed finishers in the mid-range and near the key.
Cam Whitmore, Houston Rockets
Signature skill: Contact driving/finishing
Flashes of ball-handling into step-backs and three-point shot-making create visions of All-Star upside long term. But Cam Whitmore's signature skill right now is driving through contact and finishing, which he also excels at from off the ball.
At 6'7", 232 pounds, he plows through defenders on the way to the rim. Whitmore moves them backward, allowing him to get closer to the front of the cup without dealing with much resistance. He's a candidate to rank near the top of the rookie leaderboard in and-ones. Bumps and swipes to the arms and body don't affect his layup or dunk attempts.
Whitmore converted a strong 46.0 percent of his drives last season, which came off dribble moves and spot-up takes.
He also thrives as a cutter, but there is more skill involved in Whitmore's ability to attack and maintain body control after contact.
