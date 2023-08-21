Every Top-20 NBA Draft Pick's Signature Skill

0 of 20

Bart Young/NBAE via Getty Images

Every rookie will enter the NBA known for one signature skill.

It might not generate the most offense or production, but it will be the skill they're better at executing than most.

We determined that finishing, shot-making versatility, touch, shot-blocking, driving and passing should each be considered skills. Some players have more specific signatures like transition passing or pull-up shooting.

For each of the draft's top-20 picks, we identified the one skill that the rookie will be associated most with by the end of the season.