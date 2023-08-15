X

WORLD FOOTBALL

NEWSTEAMSWORLD CUPTRANSFER NEWS

    Best Reaction to Spain's Win vs. Sweden in 2023 Women's World Cup

    Joe TanseyAugust 15, 2023

    AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND - AUGUST 15: (L-R) Olga Carmona, Teresa Abelleira and Esther Gonzalez of Spain celebrate the team’s 2-1 victory and advance to the final following the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Semi Final match between Spain and Sweden at Eden Park on August 15, 2023 in Auckland / Tāmaki Makaurau, New Zealand. (Photo by Maja Hitij - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
    Maja Hitij - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

    Spain earned its first-ever Women's World Cup final appearance on a brilliant 89th-minute strike from Olga Carmona.

    Carmona's blast from outside the box concluded a wild eight-minute sequence in which La Roja and Sweden traded three goals. Spain finished the chaotic period with a 2-1 victory.

    FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer

    SPAIN IS BACK IN FRONT THANKS TO CARMONA'S SCREAMER! <a href="https://t.co/Qz02QgfTCf">pic.twitter.com/Qz02QgfTCf</a>

    FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer

    Zecira Musovic's reaction says it all 😳 <a href="https://t.co/zzaIvdlqmb">pic.twitter.com/zzaIvdlqmb</a>

    ITV Football @itvfootball

    81' <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ESP?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ESP</a> lead through Salma Paralluelo (1-0)<br>88' <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SWE?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SWE</a> equalise through Rebecka Blomqvist (1-1)<br>90' <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ESP?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ESP</a>'s Olga Carmona scores to send them to the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FIFAWWC?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FIFAWWC</a> final (2-1)...<br><br>What a game 👏 <a href="https://t.co/fIyMplG3ba">pic.twitter.com/fIyMplG3ba</a>

    Women's Footy 🏁 @womenxfootball

    Sweden did so well to defend and win back balls all game just to leave Olga Carmona wide open 90 seconds after tying the game. 😮‍💨

    B/R Football @brfootball

    SPAIN REACH THE WOMEN'S WORLD CUP FINAL FOR THE FIRST TIME 🇪🇸 <a href="https://t.co/0o6QtpL640">pic.twitter.com/0o6QtpL640</a>

    The game changed when Salma Paralluelo came off the bench for two-time Ballon d'Or winner Alexia Putellas in the 57th minute.

    Paralluelo opened the chaotic sequence at the end of the second half with a goal in the 81st minute. The goal was her second as a substitute in the last two games.

    FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer

    SHE'S A HERO ONCE AGAIN, IT'S SALMA PARALLUELO 🇪🇸 <a href="https://t.co/lX1Vrht0ZZ">pic.twitter.com/lX1Vrht0ZZ</a>

    ESPN FC @ESPNFC

    19-year-old Salma Paralluelo came on as a sub and scored the extra-time winner against the Netherlands to send Spain to the semifinals.<br><br>Today, she came on as a sub and scored to help send Spain to their first-ever Women's World Cup Final.<br><br>Ice in her veins 🥶 <a href="https://t.co/WwseQauKSZ">pic.twitter.com/WwseQauKSZ</a>

    Squawka @Squawka

    ◉ U17 World Cup winner (2018)<br>◉ U20 World Cup winner (2022)<br><br>At her first senior tournament, 19-year-old Salma Paralluelo has scored in the quarter-final and the semi-final to help Spain reach their first-ever <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FIFAWWC?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FIFAWWC</a> final. 🙌 <a href="https://t.co/nmXnqYh3Z7">pic.twitter.com/nmXnqYh3Z7</a>

    B/R Football @brfootball

    Aitana Bonmatí after Salma Paralluelo's goal 🤗 <a href="https://t.co/4GExRSQtNj">pic.twitter.com/4GExRSQtNj</a>

    Gary Al-Smith @garyalsmith

    Salma Paralluelo 🇪🇸 was so good that her coaches expected her to be on the podium at the Paris 2024 Olympics' 200m or 400m.<br><br>But... injuries.<br><br>Instead, she pursued her other passion: football. Now she's scored in the quarter- and semifinal of the Women's World Cup.<br><br>She's 19. <a href="https://t.co/4CMvrNt93K">pic.twitter.com/4CMvrNt93K</a>

    Gracenote Live @GracenoteLive

    👶 - Salma Paralluelo🇪🇸 (19) is the 2nd teenager to score in a World Cup semi-final after Kara Lang🇨🇦 (16) in Canada's 2-1 defeat versus Sweden in Portland in 2003. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FIFAWWC?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FIFAWWC</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ESPSWE?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ESPSWE</a>

    Sweden answered in the 88th minute through Rebecka Blomqvist's strike from the center of the box.

    FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer

    LATE DRAMA FROM SWEDEN 🇸🇪<br><br>WE'RE ALL LEVEL IN AUCKLAND! <a href="https://t.co/iWCAEWKclc">pic.twitter.com/iWCAEWKclc</a>

    Spain took away the potential of extra time and penalties by re-taking the lead 95 seconds later through Carmona.

    OneFootball @OneFootball

    ⚽️ 88' Rebecka Blomqvist 🇸🇪<br>⚽️ 90' Olga Carmona 🇪🇸<br><br>Sweden thought they'd taken the game to extra-time before Carmona's wonderful strike put Spain back ahead 🤯 <a href="https://t.co/JHQIsJfkHW">pic.twitter.com/JHQIsJfkHW</a>

    FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer

    8 minutes of PURE MADNESS! <br><br>Here are all three of the late goals that set the FIFA Women's World Cup Semifinals on fire 🔥⬇️ <a href="https://t.co/RDn5AkYukR">pic.twitter.com/RDn5AkYukR</a>

    Best Reaction to Spain's Win vs. Sweden in 2023 Women's World Cup
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    Spain will face the winner of Wednesday's Australia-England semifinal in Sunday's final inside Stadium Australia in Sydney.