Best Reaction to Spain's Win vs. Sweden in 2023 Women's World Cup

Best Reaction to Spain's Win vs. Sweden in 2023 Women's World CupAugust 15, 2023
Spain earned its first-ever Women's World Cup final appearance on a brilliant 89th-minute strike from Olga Carmona.
Carmona's blast from outside the box concluded a wild eight-minute sequence in which La Roja and Sweden traded three goals. Spain finished the chaotic period with a 2-1 victory.
ITV Football @itvfootball
81' <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ESP?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ESP</a> lead through Salma Paralluelo (1-0)<br>88' <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SWE?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SWE</a> equalise through Rebecka Blomqvist (1-1)<br>90' <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ESP?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ESP</a>'s Olga Carmona scores to send them to the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FIFAWWC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FIFAWWC</a> final (2-1)...<br><br>What a game 👏 <a href="https://t.co/fIyMplG3ba">pic.twitter.com/fIyMplG3ba</a>
The game changed when Salma Paralluelo came off the bench for two-time Ballon d'Or winner Alexia Putellas in the 57th minute.
Paralluelo opened the chaotic sequence at the end of the second half with a goal in the 81st minute. The goal was her second as a substitute in the last two games.
ESPN FC @ESPNFC
19-year-old Salma Paralluelo came on as a sub and scored the extra-time winner against the Netherlands to send Spain to the semifinals.<br><br>Today, she came on as a sub and scored to help send Spain to their first-ever Women's World Cup Final.<br><br>Ice in her veins 🥶 <a href="https://t.co/WwseQauKSZ">pic.twitter.com/WwseQauKSZ</a>
Squawka @Squawka
◉ U17 World Cup winner (2018)<br>◉ U20 World Cup winner (2022)<br><br>At her first senior tournament, 19-year-old Salma Paralluelo has scored in the quarter-final and the semi-final to help Spain reach their first-ever <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FIFAWWC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FIFAWWC</a> final. 🙌 <a href="https://t.co/nmXnqYh3Z7">pic.twitter.com/nmXnqYh3Z7</a>
Gary Al-Smith @garyalsmith
Salma Paralluelo 🇪🇸 was so good that her coaches expected her to be on the podium at the Paris 2024 Olympics' 200m or 400m.<br><br>But... injuries.<br><br>Instead, she pursued her other passion: football. Now she's scored in the quarter- and semifinal of the Women's World Cup.<br><br>She's 19. <a href="https://t.co/4CMvrNt93K">pic.twitter.com/4CMvrNt93K</a>
Gracenote Live @GracenoteLive
👶 - Salma Paralluelo🇪🇸 (19) is the 2nd teenager to score in a World Cup semi-final after Kara Lang🇨🇦 (16) in Canada's 2-1 defeat versus Sweden in Portland in 2003. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FIFAWWC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FIFAWWC</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ESPSWE?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ESPSWE</a>
Sweden answered in the 88th minute through Rebecka Blomqvist's strike from the center of the box.
Spain took away the potential of extra time and penalties by re-taking the lead 95 seconds later through Carmona.
Spain will face the winner of Wednesday's Australia-England semifinal in Sunday's final inside Stadium Australia in Sydney.