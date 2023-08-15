Best Reaction to Spain's Win vs. Sweden in 2023 Women's World Cup

Maja Hitij - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

Spain earned its first-ever Women's World Cup final appearance on a brilliant 89th-minute strike from Olga Carmona.

Carmona's blast from outside the box concluded a wild eight-minute sequence in which La Roja and Sweden traded three goals. Spain finished the chaotic period with a 2-1 victory.

The game changed when Salma Paralluelo came off the bench for two-time Ballon d'Or winner Alexia Putellas in the 57th minute.

Paralluelo opened the chaotic sequence at the end of the second half with a goal in the 81st minute. The goal was her second as a substitute in the last two games.

Sweden answered in the 88th minute through Rebecka Blomqvist's strike from the center of the box.

Spain took away the potential of extra time and penalties by re-taking the lead 95 seconds later through Carmona.

Spain will face the winner of Wednesday's Australia-England semifinal in Sunday's final inside Stadium Australia in Sydney.