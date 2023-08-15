Australia vs England: Top Storylines, Odds, Live Stream for Women's World Cup 2023

0 of 3

Daniela Porcelli/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Australia and England face off on Wednesday in the second semifinal at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup (6 a.m. ET, Fox, FoxSports.com and Fox Sports app).

The winner takes on Spain in Sunday's final. Both the Matildas and Lionesses are in search of their first World Cup final appearance.

Australia is looking to become the first host nation to feature in the championship match since the United States in 1999.

England is two victories away from completing the Euros-World Cup double. It is trying to become the third reigning European champion to win the World Cup. Norway and Germany achieved the feat in the 1990s.

Australia possesses home-field advantage in Sydney and it could receive a boost if Sam Kerr is fit enough to start. The star forward has been dealing with a calf injury for most of the tournament.

The Lionesses are without star forward Lauren James, who is suspended from a red card earned in the round of 16, but they have plenty of other attacking options who can thrive on the semifinal stage.