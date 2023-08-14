Packers' Aaron Jones: Jordan Love Is a 'True Leader' and 'More Than Ready' to Be QB1

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones has full faith in his starting quarterback.

In an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show, the Pro Bowl running back talked about Packers quarterback Jordan Love and how he is responding to his newfound role as the starting quarterback of the team. When it comes to readiness, Jones said Love is in the excess.

"He's more than ready," Jones said. "He's very poised, he's calm in any situation and he's a true leader. Us guys who have been there with him over OTA's and camp and all that, we know what kind of player we are getting and we are excited to go lay it on the line for him and make his job easier."

Jones then described Love as a "true leader" and said that he already has a large presence in the locker room.

"When he speaks, everyone listens," Jones said. "He's a heck of a quarterback. He's athletic , he can use his legs as well, so he brings a lot of different things to the game."

Love, the Packers first-round pick in 2020, spent his first two seasons learning under long-time Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. He made 10 appearances across the two seasons, throwing for 606 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions.

With Rodgers now wearing a New York Jets uniform, the Packers are officially Loves' team. He debuted as the starter in the Jets preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals and did not disappoint. He played in two drives and went 7-10 for 46 yards and a touchdown and exited the game with a 112.9 passer rating.

He will need to perform with an efficiency level like this in 2023 for the Packers to fight back into the playoff after missing the postseason in 2022, and developing chemistry with Jones will be crucial for that. The tailback had a career-high 1,121 rushing yards in 2022 and also had 395 yards and five touchdowns in the receiving game.

His first regular season game as the first-string quarterback will be one to remember. He and the Packers will be heading to Soldier Field in Chicago to face the Chicago Bears September 10.