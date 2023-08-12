Jordan Love's Play Has Twitter Hyped in Packers' Preseason Opener vs. Bengals

AP Photo/Michael Conroy

A new era began Friday for the Green Bay Packers.

After 15 seasons led by Aaron Rodgers, the Packers made their debut behind new starting quarterback Jordan Love during a preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

In two drives, Love led Twitter's Packers fanbase through a range of emotions.

First, Love alarmed viewers when an incomplete pass to Christian Watson almost became an interception after being batted out of the air by Cincinnati safety Dax Hill.

Then Green Bay's new starter erased those early doubts by ending a his second drive with a throw to Romeo Doubs in the end zone, earning the first touchdown of the Packers' preseason.

Love exited the game with a 112.9 passer rating, having connected on seven of ten passes for 46 yards and the touchdown.

Jayden Reed, Luke Musgrave, Aaron Jones, Watson and Doubs were the five receivers catching Love's throws.

Those seven completions, and the variety of receivers on the other end, made Packers fans believe it's never too early to get excited about the upcoming regular season.

The Packers return to preseason action next Saturday against the New England Patriots. Love has started five preseason games for the Packers over the last two years, but given his elevated role in 2023 it is unclear how much more playing time he will see this August.