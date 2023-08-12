X

    Jordan Love's Play Has Twitter Hyped in Packers' Preseason Opener vs. Bengals

    Julia StumbaughAugust 12, 2023

    Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love warms up before a preseason NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
    AP Photo/Michael Conroy

    A new era began Friday for the Green Bay Packers.

    After 15 seasons led by Aaron Rodgers, the Packers made their debut behind new starting quarterback Jordan Love during a preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

    In two drives, Love led Twitter's Packers fanbase through a range of emotions.

    First, Love alarmed viewers when an incomplete pass to Christian Watson almost became an interception after being batted out of the air by Cincinnati safety Dax Hill.

    NFL @NFL

    .<a href="https://twitter.com/daxhill5?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@daxhill5</a> said NOPE.<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GBvsCIN?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GBvsCIN</a> on <a href="https://twitter.com/nflnetwork?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFLNetwork</a><br>📱: Stream on NFL+ <a href="https://t.co/bBFpXewtKp">https://t.co/bBFpXewtKp</a> <a href="https://t.co/qe6EOYcr29">pic.twitter.com/qe6EOYcr29</a>

    Then Green Bay's new starter erased those early doubts by ending a his second drive with a throw to Romeo Doubs in the end zone, earning the first touchdown of the Packers' preseason.

    Green Bay Packers @packers

    .<a href="https://twitter.com/jordan3love?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@jordan3love</a> finds <a href="https://twitter.com/RomeoDoubs?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@RomeoDoubs</a> for the first TOUCHDOWN of the preseason! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GBvsCIN?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GBvsCIN</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoPackGo?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoPackGo</a><br><br>📺: Packers TV Network + NFL Network <a href="https://t.co/scrAWh8wJp">pic.twitter.com/scrAWh8wJp</a>

    Love exited the game with a 112.9 passer rating, having connected on seven of ten passes for 46 yards and the touchdown.

    LarSON @NotKyleLarson5

    Play action with Jordan Love gonna be fun. He built for this offense. That throw was exactly where it needed to be to Doubs

    Mike Lachenschmidt @therealmikelach

    What a throw by Jordan Love for a touchdown to Doubs. That was a dime.

    Ian 😇 🧀 @angelsfan270

    That was an insanely good and accurate touchdown pass! Excited for Jordan Love the starting QB! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoPackGo?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoPackGo</a>

    Shahan Khilji @ShahanKhilji

    What an awesome drive by Jordan Love and the Packers. Beautiful touch pass. Great catch by Doubs. Love reminds of Rodgers in that his passes are just beautiful. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoPackGo?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoPackGo</a>

    Jayden Reed, Luke Musgrave, Aaron Jones, Watson and Doubs were the five receivers catching Love's throws.

    Those seven completions, and the variety of receivers on the other end, made Packers fans believe it's never too early to get excited about the upcoming regular season.

    NFL Talk @NFL_Talk_Sports

    Packers' QB Jordan Love looks confident and in control out there.

    Tyler @therealsikmoney

    Jordan Love is gonna be good isnt he?

    Daire Carragher @DaireCarragher

    Jordan Love wrong decisions counter: 0

    Bryan @bmccombs7

    Jordan Love missed one tough pass but looked great other than that. Watch out!!!

    Seth @SethWyrick

    Jordan Love silencing the doubters

    Bueckerszone | Paige Bueckers Fan @bueckerszone

    Jordan Love is gonna be a problem I have a good feeling about him

    $MAL$ @UKnowFatJamal

    Jordan Love Era loading <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoPackGo?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoPackGo</a>

    Ethan Cadeaux @Ethan_Cadeaux

    Jordan Love breakout season loading… 🤫

    Scott Da Animal @NYSAnimal

    Just preseason but Jordan Love looked good

    Jordan J. Wilson @WillieHasWords

    Gotta say, nothing to hate about how Jordan Love has played through two series for the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Packers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Packers</a>. He's made all the right reads, he's been quick and decisive with his throws, and two of his three incompletions were batted by defenders.<br><br>It's preseason, but not a bad first look.

    👑BLEACHTYBW(CEO of Orihime) @Animesempai0

    Ik its preseason but Jordan Love is showing me something frfr, mans is niceee 🔥

    Bruce Irons - Packers FTW @BruceIronsNFL

    Not only did Jordan Love look good tonight, but the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Packers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Packers</a> young receiver and tight end group is flashing, too.<br><br>I'm not going to get ahead of myself, but with the little we've been able to see so far, the results are about as good as we could hope for.

    The Packers return to preseason action next Saturday against the New England Patriots. Love has started five preseason games for the Packers over the last two years, but given his elevated role in 2023 it is unclear how much more playing time he will see this August.