NFL Winners and Losers After Dalvin Cook Agrees to Contract with Jets

AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File

On Monday, running back Dalvin Cook agreed to terms with the New York Jets, which will shake up the AFC East to complete what looks like Gang Green's 2023 dream team.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Cook intends to sign a one-year deal worth up $8.6 million with the Jets. The NFL insider noted that Cook is "at least a week away" from joining his new team as he recovers from shoulder surgery.

Remember, Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers reworked his contract to allow the team more financial flexibility, and the front office capitalized on its resources.

With that said, one can make the case that New York signed Cook at a discounted rate. He's a four-time Pro Bowler with 1,383-plus scrimmage yards in four consecutive seasons. Based on Cook's total contract value, he'll rank ninth in annual salary among running backs this year.

Going into his age-28 term, Cook will likely assume the lead role in the Jets' backfield in a revamped offense.

Aside from the Jets, we'll look at how Cook's decision impacts other players and teams across the league, separating the winners from the losers.