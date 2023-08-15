NFL Winners and Losers After Dalvin Cook Agrees to Contract with Jets

NFL Winners and Losers After Dalvin Cook Agrees to Contract with JetsAugust 15, 2023
On Monday, running back Dalvin Cook agreed to terms with the New York Jets, which will shake up the AFC East to complete what looks like Gang Green's 2023 dream team.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Cook intends to sign a one-year deal worth up $8.6 million with the Jets. The NFL insider noted that Cook is "at least a week away" from joining his new team as he recovers from shoulder surgery.
Remember, Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers reworked his contract to allow the team more financial flexibility, and the front office capitalized on its resources.
With that said, one can make the case that New York signed Cook at a discounted rate. He's a four-time Pro Bowler with 1,383-plus scrimmage yards in four consecutive seasons. Based on Cook's total contract value, he'll rank ninth in annual salary among running backs this year.
Going into his age-28 term, Cook will likely assume the lead role in the Jets' backfield in a revamped offense.
Aside from the Jets, we'll look at how Cook's decision impacts other players and teams across the league, separating the winners from the losers.
Winner: RB Dalvin Cook
Cook's contract coincides with the declining running back market. The Jets likely loaded his deal with incentives and escalators to reach $8.6 million in total value, but Cook goes to a team with a four-time MVP quarterback and Super Bowl aspirations.
Before Cook visited the Jets, he appeared on Good Morning Football and talked about the importance of joining a team with an established quarterback.
Good Morning Football @gmfb
HE'S HERE 🚨<a href="https://twitter.com/dalvincook?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@dalvincook</a> gives us the details of his <a href="https://twitter.com/nyjets?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@nyjets</a> visit planned for this weekend 👀👀👀 <a href="https://t.co/g5eKJl3vdU">pic.twitter.com/g5eKJl3vdU</a>
Cook will line up behind Rodgers, who's brought a lot of juice to the Jets franchise. They've had several NFC North battles in games between the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings. In all likelihood, Rodgers and Cook already have competitive respect for each other.
Now, Rodgers will work with Cook, who's a reliable pass-catcher out of the backfield with 221 receptions for 1,794 yards and five touchdowns.
With the addition of Rodgers and Cook, who join 2022 Offensive Rookie of the Year Garrett Wilson, the Jets should have a top-10 scoring offense to complement their top-five defense from the previous season. Cook has to like his chances to contend for a title this year.
Loser: RB Breece Hall
You can bet $8.6 million that Cook will handle more than half the touches out of the Jets backfield, which means Breece Hall, who's recovering from a torn ACL, will return to action in a complementary role.
At the end of July, head coach Robert Saleh told reporters that he expected Hall back in a couple of weeks, stating, "he's coming up quick."
While the Jets' move for Cook doesn't indicate that Hall may be further away from a return, the coaching staff can patiently ease him back into action with Cook in the fold.
In their second preseason game, the Jets ran for 141 yards against the Carolina Panthers, which led to discussion that they don't need Cook to balance a Rodgers-led offense. However, New York went with a Pro Bowler who will bring an immediate impact.
When healthy, Hall will likely split touches with Cook as the No. 2 running back, but his workload will take a significant hit. Don't forget the Jets also have Michael Carter, Zonovan Knight and rookie fifth-rounder Israel Abanikanda, who's recorded 21 carries for 83 yards and a touchdown in two preseason games.
With Cook's arrival and the Jets' depth at running back, Hall could see a light workload for the first several weeks of the season as he gets back to 100 percent.
Winner: Dolphins RB Committee
Over the past couple of months, the Miami Dolphins had been linked to Cook in the rumor mill. Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert told reporters that Cook "would be good" for the offense.
With Cook headed to New York, the Dolphins will likely feature a platoon of running backs. Mostert, Jeff Wilson Jr., De'Von Achane, Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed may all have a role in Miami's ground attack and short passing game in the upcoming campaign.
If the Dolphins signed Cook, Mostert would've probably spelled him on early downs with Wison splitting targets in third-down scenarios. Achane may have come along slowly behind the veteran ball-carriers. The team might have cut Gaskin or Ahmed right away.
On one hand, the Dolphins running backs would've embraced Cook because of what he can do on the field, but guys in the backfield committee can breathe a sigh of relief knowing they may all handle a decent workload in any given week without a clear-cut lead tailback.
Loser: RB Josh Jacobs
Cook won't make more than the $10.1 million franchise tag (for running backs) despite his decorated resume. The Jets signed a top-tier running back at great value, which is bad news for Las Vegas Raiders holdout Josh Jacobs.
The Raiders didn't come to an agreement with Jacobs on an extension before the July 17 deadline for franchise-tagged players, and he's yet to sign the $10.1 million tender.
Though Jacobs has certainly earned a pay raise after winning the 2022 rushing title, he could have benefitted from Cook signing a deal worth more than the franchise tag.
Jacobs cannot sign a multiyear contract until the 2024 offseason, but he can still accept a modified franchise tag with incentives and get a signing bonus like Saquon Barkley did with the New York Giants.
This offseason, none of the top running backs cashed in on free agency. When the Minnesota Vikings cut Cook in June, he became the most notable tailback on the open market. He didn't get an eight-figure deal, so Jacobs probably won't be able to negotiate for much more than what Barkley agreed to in incentives ($909,000).
Winner: Fantasy Football Managers Who Have Stock in James Cook
Like the Miami Dolphins, the Buffalo Bills popped up in rumors linked to Cook. Weeks ago, Cook appeared on The Rich Eisen Show and said it's, "not out of the picture" when speaking about the possibility of signing with Buffalo.
Though James Cook has had a strong showing at Bills camp, Buffalo may have considered pairing the brothers together for a high-end running back tandem.
Fantasy football managers who selected Cook (the Bills running back) love this news because he should be the lead tailback in Buffalo. The second-year running back has great value at his current 7.08 average draft position in point-per-reception leagues.
Last year, Cook caught 21 passes for 180 yards and a touchdown in addition to rushing for 507 yards and two scores while on the field for just 25 percent of the offensive snaps. Without his brother in the mix for a lion's share of the touches, he could blossom into a three-down playmaker who racks up well over 1,000 scrimmage yards.
Hold your James Cook stock. He's in line for a big role ahead of Damien Harris and Latavius Murray on the depth chart.
Loser: Buffalo Bills
The Buffalo Bills didn't necessarily need Cook, especially with quarterback Josh Allen's involvement in the run game, but they should look over their shoulder at the Jets in the AFC East.
The Bills have won five of their last six meetings with the Jets, and they've claimed the AFC East title in three consecutive campaigns. In 2022, they won the division with a balanced roster that finished second in offensive and defensive scoring. Gang Green can potentially match them on both sides of the ball this year.
The Bills can't overlook a Jets squad with notable additions at quarterback and running back. After a 7-4 start to the previous season, New York collapsed in six consecutive losses, averaging 11 points per game in that stretch.
Going into the 2023 campaign, the Jets have a defense that can slow down the Bills' high-scoring offense and an offense equipped to keep pace with them score for score.
If the Bills look too far ahead to potential playoff matchups with the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs, they could fall behind the Jets in the AFC East.
Maurice Moton covers the NFL for Bleacher Report. You can follow him on Twitter @MoeMoton.