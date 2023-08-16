Predicting Raiders' Biggest Regrets from 2023 NFL Offseason

1 of 3

Michael Owens/Getty Images

The decision to release Derek Carr was a justifiable one. After nine seasons as the starter, he was 63-79 with two winning seasons. The blame isn't all on him for that, there were missteps along the way, but it makes sense that the new regime would like to reset the position.

However, it's the plan for the position after letting Carr walk that the Raiders could come to regret this season.

When replacing a long-time starter, a team generally has two viable options. They can either pursue a veteran star or go full reset with a young/rookie quarterback. By signing Jimmy Garoppolo, Las Vegas took a dangerous middle path that rarely has a good outcome.

The Raiders were out of position to draft one of the top quarterbacks in this class, but a trade up to get Will Levis was possible. Trading for someone like Trey Lance was also a possibility. If they had gone into the season with one of them as a starter, it would be a full admission that they are in rebuild mode.

If the quarterback fell flat, they would be in a great position to draft Caleb Williams or one of the other top passers in next year's draft class. If they excelled, then they have someone to build around.

With the 31-year-old Garoppolo, the Raiders have a middling veteran who had success in a stacked 49ers offense with one of the best play-callers in the league. He doesn't really raise the ceiling of his supporting cast and isn't the long-term answer.

That takes some of the excitment out of the 2023 season.