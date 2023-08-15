Spain vs. Sweden: Top Highlights from 2023 Women's World Cup Semi-Final

GRANT DOWN/AFP via Getty Images

A berth in the World Cup final is on the line.

Both Spain and Sweden have taken impressive routes to get to this point.

The Spaniards recovered from finishing second in Group C, smoking Switzerland 5-1 in the Round of 16 and surviving the Netherlands' 2-1 behind Salma Paralluelo's epic goal in extra time.

Sweden, meanwhile, easily topped Group G, knocked out the two-time defending champion United States in penalties in the Round of 16 and beat a tough Japan side, 2-1, in the quarterfinals.

Now, the European powers face off in what should be an epic matchup. Follow along below for highlights from the match.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

