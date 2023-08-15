2023 NFL Predictions: 2nd-Year Players Set to Become Breakout Fantasy Stars

0 of 3

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

Any time a notable newcomer reaches the NFL, fans and fantasy football managers alike hope for instant gratification.



So often, though, it doesn't work like that.



Peyton Manning had more interceptions than touchdown passes as a rookie. Melvin Gordon had six fumbles and zero scores in his freshman season. Cris Carter caught five passes in his first NFL go-round.



Sometimes, players need a little time to find their footing. Others may have started strong but could skyrocket their ceiling any way but springing into stardom.



With our crystal ball in hand, we're spotlighting three second-year players with serious breakout potential for the 2023 season.

