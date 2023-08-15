2023 NFL Predictions: 2nd-Year Players Set to Become Breakout Fantasy Stars

2023 NFL Predictions: 2nd-Year Players Set to Become Breakout Fantasy StarsAugust 15, 2023
Any time a notable newcomer reaches the NFL, fans and fantasy football managers alike hope for instant gratification.
So often, though, it doesn't work like that.
Peyton Manning had more interceptions than touchdown passes as a rookie. Melvin Gordon had six fumbles and zero scores in his freshman season. Cris Carter caught five passes in his first NFL go-round.
Sometimes, players need a little time to find their footing. Others may have started strong but could skyrocket their ceiling any way but springing into stardom.
With our crystal ball in hand, we're spotlighting three second-year players with serious breakout potential for the 2023 season.
Jahan Dotson, WR, Washington Commanders
Injuries and inconsistent quarterback play kept Jahan Dotson from delivering the kind of production Washington envisioned when it drafted him 16th overall last summer.
While the Commanders' quarterback questions have yet to be answered—though Sam Howell looked good in the preseason opener, for whatever that's worth—the offense could be more creative with the addition of offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy. And as long as Dotson stays healthy, he'll be a big part of this attack.
The Commanders let him start spreading his wings late last season and saw results almost immediately. Between Weeks 13 and 18, he turned 35 targets into 21 receptions for 344 yards and three touchdowns. He was WR14 over that stretch, per FantasyPros, even though it included Washington's bye.
While he'll compete for touches with Terry McLaurin, both can be highly successful together. In fact, McLaurin was WR13 during that same late-season stretch. If they see similar targets this season, there's a chance both land in the top 15—and Dotson winds up the highest ranked of the two.
Breece Hall, RB, New York Jets
If you want to talk yourself out of drafting Breece Hall, there are things you can hold against him. He's coming off an ACL tear, so that always adds a level of uncertainty. This backfield is also suddenly crowded with Dalvin Cook coming to Gotham.
Still, these are the kinds of things that should help you get a discount on Hall, a notion that would've seemed preposterous had you only caught the healthy portion of his rookie campaign.
The Jets slow-played him out of the gate, giving him 51 percent or less of the offensive snaps in their first three games, per Football-Reference. He didn't make it to halftime of his seventh game, as the aforementioned knee injury derailed everything. Even then, through seven weeks, he was a top-30 fantasy scorer overall and RB6. In Weeks 4 through six, he ranked eighth overall and second among non-quarterbacks.
While Cook's arrival will allow New York to ease Hall into his return, that might merely slow his ascension into superstardom. If there are no hiccups with his recovery, there's a non-zero chance that Hall uses this season to become next year's top overall pick—he's that talented.
Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh Steelers
Season two has been a pivotal one for so many passers.
Lamar Jackson transformed from a part-time player to a league MVP. Patrick Mahomes did the same.
To be clear, no, we don't think Kenny Pickett will take that exact trajectory to the top, but he could see a (relatively) similar spike on the stat sheet. He looked better as his rookie year went on—eight interceptions in his first five games, one in the eight games that followed—and flashed enough rushing ability to raise his fantasy floor.
Upping his passing production is the next puzzle piece, but Pittsburgh has given him every opportunity to do that. The Steelers have a solid young core around him (running back Najee Harris, receivers Diontae Johnson and George Pickens, tight end Pat Freiermuth), and they added another playmaker (veteran Allen Robinson II) and offensive tackle (No. 14 pick Broderick Jones) this offseason.
Opportunity is knocking for Pickett, and he's talented enough to seize this moment.