Dalvin Cook, Jets Reportedly Agree to 1-Year Contract After Patriots Sign Elliott

AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File

The New York Jets have agreed with free-agent running back Dalvin Cook on a one-year deal worth up to $8.6 million, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The 27-year-old has played all six of his NFL seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, who released him on June 9.

Per Vikings senior editor Craig Peters, the move occurred because the team has "had to make multiple cuts because of the salary cap." Minnesota signed Cook to a five-year, $63 million extension with $28 million guaranteed in 2020. His release saves it $9 million off the cap in 2023.

Cook is clearly still productive. He rushed for 1,173 yards and eight touchdowns on 264 attempts (4.4 YPC) and caught 39 passes for 295 yards and two scores in 2022.

The Florida State product has made the Pro Bowl each season from 2019-2022, compiling 6,423 yards from scrimmage and 46 touchdowns along the way.

Now he's with the Jets, whose backfield went into a tailspin last year after potential Rookie of the Year Breece Hall suffered a season-ending torn ACL midway through his 2022 campaign.

It's unclear how Hall, who is on the PUP (physically unable to perform) list, will bounce back after the injury. As for his return, head coach Robert Saleh gave this update on July 30:

But the Jets have a great insurance policy now in Cook, who should get his fair share of touches even when Hall returns. And if Hall gets back to his old form, then the Jets should have one of the most electric backfields in football.

New York sorely needed to invest in its dysfunctional offense after last year, and the Jets did so by getting quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

The star signal-caller notably took a $35 million pay cut in a reworked contract that gave the Jets a lot more flexibility to sign free agents. That enabled the Jets to sign Cook, who paid a visit to the team during the weekend of July 29 and 30.

Now Cook is officially in the mix, and the Jets look to be a serious AFC contender.